Inspired Cornet reminds us it's never too late to keep trying

Sport offers no guarantee. You can try, but it promises nothing. You can sweat, but it gives you little. You can dream, but it looks the other way. But then, after 17 years of pounding balls, it can, without warning, finally be your day.

For Alize Cornet when that day came on a searing Monday (Jan 24) afternoon as she outlasted Simona Halep 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 it was too much to take. She fell to her knees, covered her face and then sobbed under her towel. Later, even the on-court interviewer wept. It was that kind of Open afternoon.