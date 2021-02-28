S'pore tennis fans return

Tennis fans in Singapore returned to their first international event since the WTA Finals in 2018 and were treated to thrills at the Singapore Tennis Open yesterday.

Up to 250 fans will also be allowed into the OCBC Arena for the final today, when a first-time ATP champion will be crowned.

In yesterday's first singles match, Australian world No. 114 Alexei Popyrin pulled off a shock 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-2) win over 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic to reach his first ATP final. He will meet Kazakh fourth seed Alexander Bublik, who beat Moldovan Radu Albot 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the second semi-final.

World No. 44 Cilic went 4-1 up in the first set but Popyrin kept his cool and served 15 aces to Cilic's nine to win the two tiebreakers.

"It feels amazing, I've sacrificed a lot and I've worked so hard my whole life to be in an ATP final and now that I'm finally in one," said Popyrin, whose family moved to Dubai when he was a child and later Spain.

"All the sacrifices my family and I made are paying off finally."

He added that having fans shouting "Go Popy" was extra motivation and felt like the stands were full despite just 250 spectators.

Fans arrived as early as 10am for registration and to take the Antigen Rapid Test, which had to return negative before they were allowed in. Each group, with a maximum of four people, were spaced at least two seats apart and alternate rows were used.

Anita Chavan said the process was a smooth one that took less than 15 minutes. After taking her test at the OCBC Square, she received her results on the way to OCBC Arena, a short walk away.

"There was a nice distance between the spectators and it was nice to have a tennis event in Singapore again after the WTA Finals left," said Chavan, who works in IT and attended the season-ender in 2018 before it moved to Shenzhen.

Homemaker Elaine Teh said the ATP 250 event gave her the confidence to attend more live events, should more resume in the future.

NO EXPECTATIONS The key point of the match was after I lost the first set, I didn't want to win... But it turned out the most dangerous person is the one who doesn't want anything... ALEX BUBLIK, world No. 46, on how playing without pressure helped him reach his fourth ATP Tour final.

"The organisers did a really good job and took the necessary precautions for this and it shows that more events can resume safely in Singapore," she said.

But, while Popyrin enjoyed the cheering from a live audience, he was missing the one person who is usually with him - his mother.

"This is the first tournament in a long time she's not been with me," he said. "Now that I've made it to the final, I kind of wish she was here to experience that with me because she's put in so much hard work for me behind the scenes."