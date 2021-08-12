Sore stars skip tune-ups

WASHINGTON • Exhausted and injured tennis stars continued to give the main tune-ups to the US Open a miss, with both the Cincinnati and Toronto events suffering high-profile withdrawals on Tuesday.

Rafael Nadal, Serena and Venus Williams and fellow American Sofia Kenin joined Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic as stars who will be giving the ATP and WTA Tours' tournaments in Ohio a miss.

Nadal withdrew from next week's Cincinnati Masters, the organisers said, just a day after his pullout from the Toronto tournament had already cast doubt on his fitness for the US Open.

The Spaniard said earlier that he would skip the ATP Masters 1000 hard-court event under way in Canada due to persistent pain in his injured left foot.

Serena, a two-time winner in Cincinnati, said the leg injury she suffered at Wimbledon in June is still troubling her.

"Unfortunately, I will not be playing in the Western & Southern Open next week as I am still in recovery from my leg injury at Wimbledon," she said in a statement.

"I will miss all of my fans in Cincinnati whom I look forward to seeing every summer. I plan to be back on the court very soon."

The reason for Venus' withdrawal was not disclosed, but Kenin said she was pulling out with a foot injury "in hopes to play the US Open" starting from Aug 30.

"I feel another week of recovery is necessary," she added.

Swiss great Federer, a seven-time Cincinnati champion, said last week he would skip the Masters tournament because of the same knee injury that kept him out of the Olympics.

Djokovic, the world No. 1, had announced on social media on Monday that he would skip Cincinnati, saying he needed more recovery time after the Tokyo Games.

World No. 4 Nadal's foot injury kept the 20-time Grand Slam champion out of Wimbledon and the Olympics and played a role in his shock third-round exit at the Washington Open last week.

"I have had this issue for a couple of months, as people know," said the Spaniard, a five-time winner of the Canadian Open which was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Of course, it is not a happy situation after all the success that I had here in Canada, not being able to play this year after missing a year."

He said the decision was a tough one but added that the most important thing was getting better so he could go back to appreciating his time on the court.

"Today, with this pain, I am not able to enjoy it, and I really don't believe that I have the chance to fight for the things that I really need to fight for," he said.

Nadal has said he has been dealing with a recurring foot issue since 2005, which returned at this year's Roland Garros, where he fell to eventual champion Djokovic in the semi-finals before deciding to sit out two of the year's biggest events.

The 35-year-old will now turn his attention to getting fit ahead of the US Open in New York.

The second seed will be replaced by lucky loser and fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez in the main draw of the Canadian Open.

