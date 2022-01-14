Solid Krejcikova primed for 'huge match' in Sydney

SYDNEY • French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova yesterday stormed into the Sydney Classic semi-finals with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over France's Caroline Garcia, while an ailing Ons Jabeur was forced to quit her match against Anett Kontaveit.

After blanking her opponent in the opening set, fourth-ranked Krejcikova went ahead 2-0 in the next set and staved off a comeback attempt by her opponent to close out the match in 70 minutes.

"I was feeling well. I think I was playing solid today. With every single match I'm getting better and better. I'm happy with that," the Czech, who has dropped only eight games across two matches in Sydney, said.

"I really enjoyed playing on the big stadium here in Sydney with some fans cheering for us. I think the atmosphere was nice and I enjoyed it."

Up next for Krejcikova is world No. 7 Kontaveit, who advanced when Tunisian Jabeur withdrew with a lower back injury after losing the first set 6-4.

On the Estonian, who broke into the top 10 for the first time late last year after capturing four titles in two months and was runner-up at the WTA Finals to Garbine Muguruza, Krejcikova said: "I think it's going to be a huge match.

"Anett, she's on a big roll. She's playing well... She does good things and I'm really looking forward to playing against her and see where my level is now and how well the off-season was."

Jabeur, who said on Wednesday she was not at 100 per cent due to an elbow problem and a bout of Covid-19 last month, was forced to exit with a new injury that casts doubts on her readiness for the Australian Open.

It is a big setback for the 10th-ranked Arab trailblazer, with the year's first Grand Slam starting on Monday.

She had a breakthrough season last year when she won her maiden WTA singles title and surged into the top 10 for the first time.

"I really hope that Ons is going to be fine for next week and that it's nothing too serious," Kontaveit said. "The first set was really competitive and we've had some tough matches before, but she's always come out on top."