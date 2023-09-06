Smiling Coco Gauff romps into US Open semi-finals

NEW YORK – Coco Gauff said learning how to smile more often is behind her dazzling run at the US Open after she stormed into the semi-finals with a straight-sets thrashing of Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old sixth seed became the first American teenager to reach the last four at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2001, after she demolished Latvia’s Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 in just 1hr 8min.

It was another polished performance that suggested she is finally ready to land a breakthrough Grand Slam title, four years after she announced herself to the world with a magical run to the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019.

Gauff’s season has been transformed since she began working with veteran coach Brad Gilbert in July, weeks after she was left distraught by a first-round exit at Wimbledon.

Since Gilbert’s arrival, she has won titles in Washington and Cincinnati, and she said one of the biggest changes Gilbert has made is to her mindset.

“I thought to play and win you have to be ultra serious and focused, which is true, but also you still have to enjoy it,” Gauff said. “Honestly, the first meeting that I had with Brad before he started coaching with me, one of the first things he said is ‘You need to smile more’. It wasn’t really anything with my game or anything.

“When he said that I was a little bit surprised... I started to think and I was like, ‘Yeah, I do’. That’s something I’m trying to work on and continuing to do, and obviously I think it’s helping my results.”

Gauff also said she is flattered by comparisons to Williams after matching the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s feat in reaching the US Open last four as a teenager.

“Being in any sentence with her is great. She’s the greatest player of all time,” she said. “I’m nothing close to that yet. I’m just really honoured to be in the same sentence as her.”

Gauff will face Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova in the last four on Thursday.

On Tuesday’s evidence, she will head into the match brimming with confidence after producing a superb display to overwhelm Ostapenko, who had ousted world No. 1 and reigning women’s champion Iga Swiatek.

Muchova was equally dominant in defeating Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 to advance to the last four of a Grand Slam for the second time this season.

She had reached the final of the French Open in June, where she lost to Swiatek.

“I felt very good from the start till the end,” said the 27-year-old, who is relishing her clash with Gauff.

“She’s very athletic, never gives up. Runs for every ball. Doesn’t do many mistakes,” she added of the American teenager. “So she has kind of all the strokes. So very, very good player from all the aspects.

“I’m just trying to keep things pretty easy. I’m... I would say, a tough cookie in life as well. That helps with tennis. But I always try to keep the clear mind and to be relaxed and enjoy the sport.” AFP, REUTERS