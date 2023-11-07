Slovenia beat Australia in BJK Finals opener

Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - November 7, 2023 Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in action during her match against Australia's Daria Saville REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - November 7, 2023 Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in action during her match against Australia's Daria Saville REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - November 7, 2023 Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in action during her match against Australia's Daria Saville REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - November 7, 2023 Australia's Daria Saville in action during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain - November 7, 2023 Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in action during her match against Australia's Daria Saville REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
52 sec ago

Last year's Billie Jean King Cup runners-up Australia suffered an awful start to the Finals as they lost to Slovenia in their opening Group B match in Seville on Tuesday.

Kaja Juvan got outsiders Slovenia off to a flyer with a 6-4 6-1 defeat of a rusty Ajla Tomljanovic.

Former French Open semi-finalist Tamara Zidansek then overcame Daria Saville 6-1 6-4 to give Slovenia an unassailable lead, although a doubles rubber was still to be played.

A strong-looking Kazakhstan team are the other country in Group B.

The 12 qualifying nations are split into four sections of three with the group winners progressing to the semi-finals.

Later on Tuesday, reigning champions Switzerland take on the Czech Republic. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top