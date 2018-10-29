Sloane Stephens.

Q&A

Q Greatest athlete in the world right now.

A LeBron James.

Q A sport that is not tennis which you like to watch.

A Soccer. I hate soccer, but... (Laughs. Her boyfriend is American footballer Jozy Altidore)

Q Last movie that you made you cry.

A What's a sad movie, I don't know? They all make me cry. The Notebook, it made me cry.

Q Best friend in tennis.

A Madison Keys.

Q One thing in tennis you would change.

A Playing outside when it's too hot, I don't like that.

Q Weirdest thing a fan has given you or asked from you.

A I haven't really... I think the weirdos stay away from me. I haven't gotten anything too crazy.

Q One stroke you would like to steal from another player.

A Ooh, I would like to steal Roger Federer's serve. It's very good.

Q Biggest change in tennis in the past five years.

A Probably that shot clock on the court thing, it's very frustrating.

Q Biggest celebrity crush.

A Yah, skip (laughs). My boyfriend.

Q One place you would recommend people to visit in your home country.

A The Grand Canyon, or Las Vegas?

David Lee