Sloane Stephens.

Q&A
Q Greatest athlete in the world right now.
A LeBron James.
Q A sport that is not tennis which you like to watch.
A Soccer. I hate soccer, but... (Laughs. Her boyfriend is American footballer Jozy Altidore)
Q Last movie that you made you cry.
A What's a sad movie, I don't know? They all make me cry. The Notebook, it made me cry.
Q Best friend in tennis.
A Madison Keys.
Q One thing in tennis you would change.
A Playing outside when it's too hot, I don't like that.
Q Weirdest thing a fan has given you or asked from you.
A I haven't really... I think the weirdos stay away from me. I haven't gotten anything too crazy.
Q One stroke you would like to steal from another player.
A Ooh, I would like to steal Roger Federer's serve. It's very good.
Q Biggest change in tennis in the past five years.
A Probably that shot clock on the court thing, it's very frustrating.
Q Biggest celebrity crush.
A Yah, skip (laughs). My boyfriend.
Q One place you would recommend people to visit in your home country.
A The Grand Canyon, or Las Vegas?
David Lee