Slices, drops work for Tan

LONDON • Harmony Tan knew ever since she was a child that tennis was her biggest passion and she wanted it to be her career.

The Frenchwoman, who is of Chinese Cambodian and Vietnamese descent, was a busy kid who juggled numerous activities like dancing, judo and playing the piano.

But after an accident when she was eight, she realised that it was tennis that she loved the most.

"I was at school," she said in an interview on the WTA website.

"I was on the escalator, and I fell down two floors. I didn't know what was happening - everybody was there all around me. The teachers, the police, the ambulance.

"The first thing I said was, 'Can I play tennis again?' This moment was when I realised I wanted to play tennis in my life."

Nearly two decades later, the 24-year-old continued her stellar Wimbledon debut yesterday to book her maiden fourth-round berth at a Grand Slam, crushing Briton Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 in just 51 minutes.

She proved that her thrilling win over seven-time champion Serena Williams in the opening round was no fluke and she has now won three straight Tour-level matches for the first time in her career.

"No I don't believe it yet - if I sleep a little bit, tomorrow maybe I will believe it, but it's amazing," Tan, who will meet Amanda Anisimova for a place in the quarter-finals, said on court.

"I think I like grass, I never play on this court but I like to play with slice and volley and everything with my game so I'm really happy.

"It was really emotional for the first round against Serena and after it was just playing match by match and today was really good tennis."

Despite partisan support from the home crowd on Court 2, Boulter failed to put up any resistance against Tan's variety and superb court coverage and the world No. 118 did not help her cause by committing 21 unforced errors.

After taking on Williams on Centre Court in a late-night thriller, Tan said she was happy to be put on a smaller court.

"Because when you play a Brit on Centre Court, I think there is a lot of people for her. I like to play on a small court," she explained.