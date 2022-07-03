Slices, drops work for Tan

LONDON • Harmony Tan knew ever since she was a child that tennis was her biggest passion and she wanted it to be her career.
The Frenchwoman, who is of Chinese Cambodian and Vietnamese descent, was a busy kid who juggled numerous activities like dancing, judo and playing the piano.
But after an accident when she was eight, she realised that it was tennis that she loved the most.
"I was at school," she said in an interview on the WTA website.
"I was on the escalator, and I fell down two floors. I didn't know what was happening - everybody was there all around me. The teachers, the police, the ambulance.
"The first thing I said was, 'Can I play tennis again?' This moment was when I realised I wanted to play tennis in my life."
Nearly two decades later, the 24-year-old continued her stellar Wimbledon debut yesterday to book her maiden fourth-round berth at a Grand Slam, crushing Briton Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 in just 51 minutes.
She proved that her thrilling win over seven-time champion Serena Williams in the opening round was no fluke and she has now won three straight Tour-level matches for the first time in her career.
"No I don't believe it yet - if I sleep a little bit, tomorrow maybe I will believe it, but it's amazing," Tan, who will meet Amanda Anisimova for a place in the quarter-finals, said on court.
"I think I like grass, I never play on this court but I like to play with slice and volley and everything with my game so I'm really happy.
"It was really emotional for the first round against Serena and after it was just playing match by match and today was really good tennis."
Despite partisan support from the home crowd on Court 2, Boulter failed to put up any resistance against Tan's variety and superb court coverage and the world No. 118 did not help her cause by committing 21 unforced errors.
After taking on Williams on Centre Court in a late-night thriller, Tan said she was happy to be put on a smaller court.
"Because when you play a Brit on Centre Court, I think there is a lot of people for her. I like to play on a small court," she explained.
After breaking Boulter's serve twice, Tan sent down three aces in her fourth service game to bag the opening set in 27 minutes.
The 115th-ranked Frenchwoman secured another early break in the second set, pulled off a "tweener" trick shot to break Boulter again and a third break sealed a one-sided contest.
The big-smiling Tan did not allow Boulter a single look at her own delivery, hitting her slices to perfection to open up the court and hit 16 winners against just five unforced errors. Her game, made up of crafty slices, well-disguised drop shots and an impregnable defence, might not find too many new fans but has proved effective against power-hitters on grass.
"When I was young, they told me that I cannot be really good player with this game, so it was really tough for me," Tan said, with a constant smile on her face.
In their match, world No. 25 Anisimova shocked fellow American and French Open runner-up Coco Gauff 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 6-1.
The French Open champion also suffered a shock loss, as world No. 1 Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak was ended by Alize Cornet, who beat her 6-4, 6-2.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
WIMBLEDON
Day 7: Singtel TV Ch114/115 & StarHub Ch205/206, 6pm