Six Kings Slam tournament in Saudi Arabia postponed to December

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The 2026 edition of the exhibition tennis tournament has been moved from Oct 21-24 to Dec 27-30.

The Six Kings Slam tennis tournament originally scheduled for October has been postponed to Dec 27-30, organisers said on Oct 14 , with the recent attacks on the kingdom a major security concern.

A strike on Riyadh’s international airport on Oct 10 killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300, with Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement claiming responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

“The decision reflects Riyadh Season’s commitment to delivering sporting events to the highest standards, following an assessment of the organisational and logistical challenges associated with hosting the tournament and their potential impact on the quality of the audience experience,” organisers said in a statement.

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz were set to take part in the event from Oct 21 to 24. Defending champion Jannik Sinner withdrew due to injury.

The tournament is an exhibition event which draws the world’s top players due to the record prize money on offer, with Alcaraz acknowledging in 2024 that the financial aspect played a role as he earned US$1.5 million (S$1.9 million) over four days.

The attacks have threatened to disrupt sport in the kingdom, with golf’s Asian Tour also saying it is monitoring the security situation ahead of the Saudi International in Riyadh in November .

Saudi Arabia is also set to stage football’s Asian Cup for the first time in 2027, a key test ahead of the kingdom’s hosting of the 2034 World Cup.

It is also hosting the FIFAe World Cup, an e-sports tournament series held by world football’s governing body FIFA, in Jeddah from Oct 16 to 25.

However, the Japan Football Association said it would not participate following a comprehensive assessment of the current situation in the host country and the available information regarding safety and security.

Football Australia also said its security team was monitoring the situation.

Reuters has contacted the Asian Football Confederation and FIFA for comment. REUTERS