Sinner who's fast becoming a serial winner

MIAMI • Former Wimbledon semi-finalist Roberto Bautista Agut predicted a great future for Jannik Sinner, after going down to the teenager for a second time in the last few weeks.

The 19-year-old beat the Spaniard 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the Miami Open semi-finals on Friday to become the fourth teenager to reach the title round of the ATP Masters 1000 event after Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"He has a great future coming up. He has everything," said the world No. 12 of the 1.88m Sinner.

"He has a big serve, he's tall, he's big, he moves well, he has very good groundstrokes. Well, mentally he's also great and improving."

Fellow professional Alexander Bublik said Sinner was not human after losing in the quarter-finals, despite trying everything to unsettle the 2019 Next Gen ATP Finals winner.

Bautista Agut, who reached the last four of the 2019 Wimbledon and also had a career-high ranking of ninth the same year, hailed Sinner's composure as well.

The nine-time ATP Tour winner, who turns 33 this month, also lost to Sinner two weeks ago in Dubai.

"Both matches I had the feeling I could win but finally I didn't. I think he has something special in tough moments," Bautista Agut said.

Sinner reached his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at last year's French Open and, in February, became the youngest since Djokovic in 2006 to win two ATP titles by claiming the Great Ocean Road Open after his Sofia Open triumph at the end of last year.

He is ranked at a career-high 31st and will play his first ATP Masters 1000 final today against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, who won his second straight match over a top-10 player by beating Russian fourth seed Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4.

The Italian is, however, staying grounded and said his calm demeanour on and off the court was due to his parents.

"They are working every day a simple job, they know what it means to work hard," said Sinner, whose father is a chef and his mother a waitress in the same restaurant.

"They gave me this kind of mindset, always trying your best day after day and trying to not lose energy during your job."

REUTERS

ATP MIAMI MASTERS

Final: StarHub Ch211, tomorrow, 1am