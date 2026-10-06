Sinner to miss rest of 2026 to recover from knee injury

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World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has not played since beating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final at the All England Club on July 12.

ROME – World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will not compete again in 2026 after opting to continue his recovery from a knee injury that has sidelined him since his triumphant Wimbledon campaign in July, the Italian said on Oct 6.

Sinner has not played since beating Alexander Zverev in the All England Club final on July 12, with the 25-year-old missing the North American hardcourt swing, the US Open as well as the ongoing slate of tournaments in Asia.

He will now miss the European indoor hardcourt swing as well as the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, where he won the title in the last two years.

“Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee which means the 2026 season is officially over,” Sinner said in a video posted on X.

“The last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many beautiful feelings and emotions which this year is going to be way different.

“But at the moment, I also need to think about my long-term career. So I’ll do everything possible to get back 100%.”

Sinner’s team said in a statement that he would follow a course of treatment for inflammation in his knee.

“The decision has been made to have the treatment now to give Jannik the necessary time to recover before beginning preparations for 2027,” it added.

Sinner’s absence could open the door for Zverev to finish the year at the top of the world rankings. The German world No. 2 has cut the gap to Sinner after winning the French Open and US Open titles. REUTERS