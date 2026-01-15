Sinner to meet Gaston in Australian Open 1st round, Sabalenka to play French wildcard

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Italy’s Jannik Sinner hits a shot during a practice session in Melbourne on Jan 15, ahead of the Australian Open.

MELBOURNE - Defending champion Jannik Sinner will meet French world No. 94 Hugo Gaston in the first round of the Australian Open in his bid for a third successive title at Melbourne Park, while women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga.

Men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz will play unseeded Australian Adam Walton in the Spaniard's quest for a first title in Melbourne to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam.

At the draw ceremony at Melbourne Park on Jan 15, 10-time champion Novak Djokovic, the fourth seed, was bracketed next to 71st-ranked Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

Serb Djokovic is gunning for the elusive, record 25th Grand Slam title.

Women's second seed Iga Swiatek will meet a qualifier, while third seed Coco Gauff will play 55th-ranked Uzbek Kamilla Rakhimova.

Defending champion Madison Keys will face unseeded Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova. REUTERS