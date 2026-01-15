Straitstimes.com header logo

Sinner to meet Gaston in Australian Open 1st round, Sabalenka to play French wildcard

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Italy’s Jannik Sinner hits a shot during a practice session in Melbourne on January 15, 2026, ahead of the Australian Open.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner hits a shot during a practice session in Melbourne on Jan 15, ahead of the Australian Open.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:

MELBOURNE - Defending champion Jannik Sinner will meet French world No. 94 Hugo Gaston in the first round of the Australian Open in his bid for a third successive title at Melbourne Park, while women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka takes on French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga.

Men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz will play unseeded Australian Adam Walton in the Spaniard's quest for a first title in Melbourne to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam.

At the draw ceremony at Melbourne Park on Jan 15, 10-time champion Novak Djokovic, the fourth seed, was bracketed next to 71st-ranked Spaniard Pedro Martinez.

Serb Djokovic is gunning for the elusive, record 25th Grand Slam title.

Women's second seed Iga Swiatek will meet a qualifier, while third seed Coco Gauff will play 55th-ranked Uzbek Kamilla Rakhimova.

Defending champion Madison Keys will face unseeded Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova. REUTERS

More on this topic
Madison Keys overcomes serve demons to win latest Australian Open warmup
Jay Chou draws cheers at Australian Open One Point Slam before swift first-round defeat
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.