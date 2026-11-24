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Nov 24 - Jannik Sinner has had surgery for a persistent knee injury, the world number two said on Tuesday, extending the Italian's long absence from the tour and leaving him unlikely to compete at January's Australian Open.

"Over the past few months, together with my team we’ve tried everything to treat my injury without surgery," Sinner said in a statement.

"After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn’t respond as we’d all hoped, that’s why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band.

"I really miss being on court and will now begin my recovery process together with my team."

Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport reported on Monday that Sinner had travelled to Turku, Finland for the surgery, which would leave him facing up to four months out and effectively rule him out of the first Grand Slam of 2027.

His team later confirmed the procedure was performed by orthopaedic surgeon Lasse Lempainen, who is based in Turku.

Sinner has been out of action with a right knee issue since claiming his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July, but the Italian had been expected to return in time for the Australian Open starting in Melbourne on January 17.

However, the 25-year-old said earlier this month that he would not rush his recovery after the injury cut short a season in which he won the year's first five Masters 1000 titles as well as the Wimbledon crown.

Sinner recently parted ways with coach Darren Cahill after four years, with Swede Magnus Norman joining his coaching team as he plans his recovery and eventual bid to regain the world number one ranking.

With Sinner ending his season early and Carlos Alcaraz missing months of action with a wrist injury, Alexander Zverev climbed to world number one and sealed the year-end top ranking for the first time.

Alcaraz has made up for lost time since returning, winning four titles in a spectacular late-season surge that culminated with his maiden ATP Finals triumph in Turin. The Spaniard will seek his eighth major in Melbourne to extend his advantage over Sinner. REUTERS