Sinner positive on Australian Open prospects, but won't rush return

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MILAN, Nov 10 - World number two Jannik Sinner is confident he will return in time for next year's Australian Open but will not rush his recovery from the knee injury that curtailed his season, the Italian said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old has been out of action since capturing the fifth Grand Slam title of his career at Wimbledon in July.

"The goal is to go to Australia; I hope to get there and perhaps play a few tournaments beforehand," Sinner told a press conference in Milan in his role as an Allianz Global Brand Ambassador.

"Right now, I need to follow the protocols without rushing things. I have a lot of faith in the process, and I'm working toward that objective.

"Initially, we had an impossible goal for my return in mind, so we took a different path. I'm a tennis player, not a doctor, so my only option is to trust them.

"I miss playing tennis. Right now, however, it is crucial that I take care of my body, because I want to keep playing for another 10 to 15 years."

NORMAN JOINS COACHING TEAM

Sinner was joined at the event by Darren Cahill, the coach whom he parted ways with last week after four years. Sweden's Magnus Norman has joined Sinner's coaching set-up.

"You have to ask yourself a lot of questions to get inside the mind of the player you're coaching -- that's how you earn his trust," Cahill said. "We've built and shaped an incredible team, but 99% of what's been achieved is down to him.

"He's the one who goes out onto the court. Everyone else contributes the final 1%, and that's what makes the difference."

Sinner said Cahill was like a "second dad" and that the two will remain close friends, adding that former world number two Norman shared many similarities with the Australian.

"He worked with (Stan) Wawrinka for many years and has been through a lot," Sinner said. "He accepts the way we are already working, which is important to me so that I don't have to change everything all over again.

"I need to add 1% each year to improve as a player."

Cahill was not involved in the decision to hire Norman.

"There's a tweet I wrote back in 2013 about how Norman has the ability to improve every player he coaches," he said. "It's important that (coach) Simone Vagnozzi is there to provide continuity.

"I wasn't involved in the selection process, but I believe it's an excellent choice." REUTERS