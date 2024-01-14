Sinner buoyed by 'Carota Boys' as fan group make Melbourne Park debut

MELBOURNE - Jannik Sinner joked that the "Carota Boys" were slowly upstaging him after the Italian's travelling fan group made their presence felt at the Australian Open for the first time during his opening round victory at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

The group have been following the world number four to the biggest tournaments in the world, showing up in carrot costumes after watching the 22-year-old eat a carrot during a match in Vienna in 2019.

Having previously attended the three other Grand Slams, the "Carota Boys" - who chronicle their travels on social media and have more than 74,000 followers on Instagram - were in full voice as Sinner beat Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 7-5 6-3.

"I wasn't expecting them to come here, but it's nice to see them in the stands," Sinner told reporters. "Obviously we have made some great memories together, with all the support they give me.

"They're getting more famous than I am slowly. You know, I'm happy for them. It's nice to have them."

Sinner, who is on a hot streak after a strong finish to 2023 where he guided Italy to the Davis Cup title, can bank on his loyal band of supporters to give him an extra boost when he faces either Dutch qualifier Jesper de Jong or Argentine Pedro Cachin in the next round.

"Obviously I also have to watch out for myself, because I want to win as many matches as possible, but maybe this support gives me in the key moments maybe this extra belief maybe," Sinner added.

"Who knows? Let's see how it goes here. But I'm happy that they're here." REUTERS