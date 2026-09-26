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Singapore Tennis Open semi-finalist says she was forced to pull out after being hit in face by ball

Russia's Tatiana Prozorova in action at the Singapore Tennis Open on Sept 25. She claimed she was forced to withdraw from the tournament after being hit in the face by a ball during a doubles match.

SINGAPORE – Russian Tatiana Prozorova has claimed she was pressured into pulling out of the Singapore Tennis Open presented by BNP Paribas, where she reached the singles semi-finals on Sept 25.

In an Instagram post at around 11pm on Sept 25, organisers said the Russian withdrew from the semi-finals due to injury. The last-four clash was scheduled to take place on Sept 26.

Organisers added that Australia’s Talia Gibson will now advance to the final by walkover, where she will face either Canada’s Leylah Fernandez or Maja Chwalinska of Poland.



Gibson had earlier beaten Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 in the quarter-finals.

After the singles , Prozorova teamed up with compatriot Sofya Lansere in the women’s doubles quarter-finals against Miyu Kato and Ellen Perez, but the Russian pair had to retire while trailing 7-5, 5-2 after Prozorova’s injury.



In videos of the incident, Kato is seen accidentally sending an overhead smash into Prozorova’s face . Prozorova crumples to the floor, clutching her face as the other three players rush over in concern.



Prozorova later claimed on Instagram that she had been “pressured” to withdraw by a WTA Tour physiotherapist.

Prozorova said the smash “grazed my cheek and hit my shoulder” but “things like that happen sometimes”. She added that she then did a balance exercise as part of an off-court check.

She posted on her Instagram Stories: “The physio called to the court insisted on taking me off-court to run a specific test. Unfortunately I didn’t know I could refuse.

“The test wasn’t easy. Given that I’d spent over three hours on court each of the last three days, I was fatigued, and I struggled with some of the exercises – like standing on one leg with my eyes closed. To be honest, even when I’m fresh and well-rested, I find that difficult anyway. I explained this to the physio, too.

“Of all the exercises, that was the one they weren’t happy with, even though I passed all the others.”

She added that the decision meant her “dream week came to an end today”.

Said Prozorova: “My team and I had a long discussion with the organisers; throughout the process, the physio pressured everyone present and even claimed I wasn’t capable of taking responsibility for my own life. The organisers’ decision really upset me.”

She later clarified in another Instagram story that “the organisers fought for my right to continue competing in the tournament, but ultimately, the decision was made by the WTA”.

The world No. 180’s Singapore Tennis Open last-four run was the best tournament performance of the 22-year-old’s career so far.

Prozorova said she “felt great” after completing a recovery session and having dinner following her doubles match and called on the WTA “to reconsider your own rules”.

She claimed that “the physio made it clear I wouldn’t be allowed to play until six days had passed” and said that this now jeopardised her participation in the China Open, which begins on Sept 28.



Said the Russian: “It is completely absurd and an overreach of authority by the WTA staff member.”



In response to queries from The Straits Times on Sept 26, the WTA said that Prozorova was clinically assessed by its on-site sports medicine team and the tournament physician after the incident.



“Under the WTA Physical Incapacity Rule and Concussion Protocol, a player who is diagnosed with a concussion is not permitted to compete and will be ruled physically unable to do so,” it explained, adding that player health and safety is its highest priority.



“The player may only return to competition once they have successfully completed the required graduated return-to-play protocol and have received appropriate medical clearance.



“This process is designed to protect the player’s health and safety and to reduce the risk associated with returning to competition before adequate recovery.”

Marathon matches

Prozorova had three marathon outings prior to the doubles incident .



On Sept 25, she took 181 minutes to overcome China’s Wang Xinyu 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the quarter-finals.

A day earlier, she tamed Philippine sensation Alexandra Eala in 189 minutes and also endured a 2hr 51min three-set battle against Sofia Costoulas on Sept 22.

The WTA 500 Singapore event had also been hit with the withdrawals of second seed Amanda Anisimova and two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova earlier in the week.

Their withdrawals follow that of world No. 3 Jessica Pegula, who pulled out on Sept 16.