Show respect: Ibbou to Thiem

ALGIERS • Little known Algerian tennis player Ines Ibbou has been hailed as a hero by Venus Williams while her government has pledged support after she posted an emotional video to take on world No. 3 Dominic Thiem for his opposition to a player relief fund.

"Dear Dominic," the world No. 620 said in a video that was posted on social media. "What would have been my career if I was in your shoes?"

Last month, Thiem said he was not happy with a plan that was supported by Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for top-tier players to help those lower down the rankings who had lost their income because of the coronavirus shutdown of the sport since March, with play not resuming until July 13 at the earliest.

"None of them are going to starve," the Austrian told local daily Krone, claiming that the majority had not reached tennis' pinnacle because they "do not put the sport above everything else" and "none of us top players got anything handed to us".

"I don't really see why I should give such players money," he added. "I would rather give money to people or organisations that really need it."

However, the 21-year-old Ibbou insisted she had to fight her way up, while Thiem grew up in a "magical world" as both his parents were tennis coaches.

"You know that in a country like mine, it's not easy for a woman to be a high-level athlete," she said.

"I grew up in a very modest family with parents who had nothing to do with tennis. We don't choose where we are born. I cherish the day when I'll be able to afford a gift for my parents."

Ibbou, who has only US$27,825 (S$39,500) in career earnings on the WTA Tour, spoke of her struggles, like the inability to afford a coach or entourage unlike Thiem, while being Algerian also presents visa problems.

She listed all the obstacles she faced and continues to face, including poor facilities, no international coaches, no professional events, no guidance on how to plan a professional career and "not a penny" of state aid.

"I'm a lonely lady, travelling the world," Ibbou said. "Always looking for the cheapest tickets. Sponsors, you say? They don't even exist in Algeria."

Last week, the WTA and ATP Tours, along with the International Tennis Federation and the four Grand Slam tournaments, said more than US$6 million had been contributed to the Player Relief Programme that they set up to help those hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Helping players is helping the game to survive," said Ibbou, directly addressing Thiem. "We do not ask anything of you except a bit of respect."

While the two-time French Open finalist has yet to respond, other players, including seven-time Major winner Williams, backed her.

World No. 40 Nick Kyrgios, who had previously criticised Thiem's stance, also expressed his "respect" for Ibbou, promising his support.

The implicit criticism of her own country also drew a response from the Algerian government.

On Monday, Sports Minister Sid Ali Khaldi posted on Facebook he had contacted Ibbou, who is currently in Tunisia, and "assured her of the state's readiness to support her".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS