Show of intent from the title favourite

PARIS • Top seed Simona Halep knew exactly what she had to do when she exacted brutal revenge on American teenager Amanda Anisimova yesterday with a 6-0, 6-1 victory to move ominously into the last 16 of the French Open.

Anisimova caused a huge upset last year when she beat the Romanian, then the defending champion, comfortably in the quarter-finals, but could not reproduce that form as she received a 54-minute clay-court lesson yesterday.

Halep was in typically miserly mood on Court Philippe Chatrier, making only seven unforced errors and waiting for her 19-year-old opponent to make mistakes, of which she made 32.

"I learnt so many things from last year," she told Eurosport.

"So I just wanted to show myself that I was able to win against her. Really happy the way I played.

"Even if the ball was really heavy, I played very aggressive. I think last year, I stood too far back on the return but today, I did well and the I think the plan was great for today."

It took her only 23 minutes to win the opening set in which she made every single service return.

The 29th-seeded Anisimova, who had dropped only four games in her first two matches, briefly threatened a revival at the start of the second set but Halep raced away to victory.

It extended her career-best winning run to 17 matches and she will next meet another 19-year-old, Poland's Iga Swiatek, for a place in the quarter-finals.

Halep, the 2018 French Open champion and two-time runner up at Roland Garros, dropped just one game when she played Swiatek here in the last 16 a year ago.

"I played against her before," the 29-year-old said. "She's hitting strong and flat. I have to stay focused on myself.​

DAY 6 SELECTED RESULTS MEN'S 3RD RD Dominic Thiem (Aut) bt Casper Ruud (Nor) 6-4 6-3 6-1, Sebastian Korda (USA) bt Pedro Martinez (Esp) 6-4 6-3 6-1. WOMEN'S 3RD RD Simona Halep (Rom) bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-0 6-1, Iga Swiatek (Pol) bt Eugenie Bouchard (Can) 6-3 6-2, Elina Svitolina (Ukr) bt Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) 6-4 7-5, Nadia Podoroska (Arg) bt Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk) 6-3 6-2, Caroline Garcia (Fra) bt Elise Mertens (Bel) 1-6 6-4 7-5.

"I really want to win again."

Two-time quarter-finalist Elina Svitolina also ensured she will stick around for the second week in Paris with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova, the 27th seed.

The Ukrainian is full of confidence after capturing her 15th career WTA title at Strasbourg last weekend.

"It's always really nice to have another chance to go deep in the tournament," she said. "It's a little bit different without the crowd, so you start to treasure every match and every Grand Slam you play."

In the men's draw, third seed Dominic Thiem was not at his best but still had enough firepower to see off the challenge of Norway's Casper Ruud with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 win to march into the fourth round.

The US Open champion, who lost to Rafael Nadal in the last two finals at Roland Garros, struggled with his serve in the opening set and faced six breakpoints, but improved as the match progressed under the closed roof.

Facing the 21-year-old Ruud for the first time, the Austrian broke the 28th seed's serve six times and hit 32 winners to seal the match with a fifth ace on his second matchpoint.

"I'm very happy. It was a great match, I didn't do any mistakes," Thiem said in his courtside interview.

"Casper is a really great player, very attractive to play, I think there were many good rallies, it was a good match from both of us.

"The conditions are very nice to play under the roof, no wind, so the court is perfect and everything is prepared for great matches like that."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

FRENCH OPEN

Day 7: Singtel TV Ch114/115 & StarHub Ch208/209, 4.50pm