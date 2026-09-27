Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Shopping on the cards as Leylah Fernandez wins Singapore Tennis Open for first title of 2026

World No. 31 Leylah Fernandez (above) beat world No. 63 Talia Gibson 7-5, 6-0 to win the Singapore Tennis Open on Sept 27.

SINGAPORE – Get a pair of loafers, a massage and a nice dinner with dad.

That is Leylah Fernandez’s to-do list after she won the WTA 500 Singapore Tennis Open presented by BNP Paribas on Sept 27.

She has also been eyeing some shoes and clothes after a bit of window shopping earlier in the week, but was unsure if her father Jorge, who is also her coach, would let her get them.

But the 24-year-old has a good reason to celebrate with a shopping spree.

Not only did the Canadian world No. 31 clinch her first WTA title of the season by overcoming Australia’s 63rd-ranked Talia Gibson in the final, but she also ended a title drought that started in October 2025.

After clinching victory in 1hr 38min , Fernandez, who entered the tournament late on a wild card, said: “The one thing that was running through my mind was just happiness, pure ecstasy. I just couldn’t stop smiling.

“During the match, I just tried to focus only on the ball and just re-centre myself so that I can continue with my objectives.

“It means a lot to me. It was a great week of tennis, of fight, of grit, and to be able to win that last battle on court to get the trophy makes it even sweeter.”

Gracious in defeat, Gibson’s first words were to congratulate Fernandez, and thank her team and the tournament staff at The Kallang’s OCBC Arena, where the crowd turnout over nine days of action totalled 50,000.

Though visibly disappointed, the 22-year-old admitted she did not expect to reach her first career final here and that she was nervous in the beginning.

She said: “Sometimes playing different opponents, you sort of see different challenges. Today, I just didn’t execute the way I would have liked to.

“It would be easy to be disappointed that I didn’t get the win today, but there are just so many positives that I can take away. Making the final this week has given me even more confidence in myself and my game and what I can do on the WTA Tour. ”

She hopes that this would be “the first of more finals to come”, adding: “What I’m going to do is enjoy the fact I made it here, but also learn from my mistakes.”

Gibson also took heart from her week, during which she dispatched former world No. 3 Maria Sakkari in the quarter-finals, amid a rise in rankings in 2026 .

Gibson ended 2025 as world No. 136, but reached a career best of No. 55 in May after a fourth-round appearance in Miami and a quarter-final run at Indian Wells.

The Perth native said: “This year has already been really amazing for me, I’ve achieved so many milestones.

“I’m learning that I’m fully capable of being where I am and I deserve to be at the ranking that I am.

“A couple of years ago, I wouldn’t have fully believed that I’d be here today. Over time, that’s just something you keep working at. You keep dreaming, you keep having these goals and these things you want to achieve.”

World No. 63 Talia Gibson can take heart from her first career final appearance. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Perhaps it was the nerves of playing in their first final of the season. Both players took a while to settle down, exchanging breaks of serve twice.

Their confidence grew as the match progressed, but it was Fernandez who won the decisive break to serve for the set at 6-5.

Gibson remained unfazed, earning herself two break points. But a patient Fernandez did well to serve her way back and force the Australian to hit wide on set point after 1hr 6min.

From then, she never looked back, capitalising on an error-prone performance from Gibson to take the second set in just 32 minutes.

After Gibson’s forehand shot hit the net on match point, Fernandez pumped both fists in elation and later exchanged a hug and special handshake with her father Jorge, who has been coaching her since she was eight.

Talia Gibson (left) and Laylah Fernandez after the match. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

The 2021 US Open runner-up said: “It’s been a lot of hard work in finding that right balance of attacking and defending, today everything clicked in the right place at the right time.

“I got a little bit frustrated (when Gibson broke her in the first set) and over-thought too much in those moments . I just decided to let my instincts take over and listen to my coach.”

In her corner throughout the week instructing and encouraging his daughter, Jorge was beaming as Fernandez completed her celebratory photo session and signed autographs.

World No. 31 Leylah Fernandez celebrates with her father and coach Jorge Fernandez after winning the Singapore Tennis Open. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Jorge, 56, credited her grit and patience since undergoing a minor foot surgery at the end of 2025.

Before this week, her best result in 2026 was three quarter-final appearances. In Grand Slams, she fell at the first hurdle at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon and later lost to Jessica Pegula in the third at the US Open.

Jorge said: “I told her what she wants isn’t easy. The biggest lesson is always to understand that big goals mean more difficulty. You have to accept the low moments. That means you get to work and you keep believing in yourself.

“You might have the perfect plan, but you still have to execute it. It doesn’t mean you’re not going to have any storms along the way, so you have to endure the storms and afterwards, sunny skies come out eventually.”

Having come through the storms and pocketed US$185,500 (S$237,100) in prize money, will Fernandez be allowed to go shopping?

Jorge declared: “120 per cent yes. She’s earned it. If I said no, I’m going to have all of Singapore against me.”