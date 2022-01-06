Shock exits in Adelaide for Sabalenka and Sakkari

ADELAIDE • With 98 places between world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka and herself, Kaja Juvan of Slovenia was sympathetic after beating her much-heralded Belarusian opponent yesterday.

Her victory also meant that Sabalenka's Australian Open preparations took a big hit after her shock exit at the Adelaide International with a 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 loss in the second round.

A semi-finalist at last year's Wimbledon and US Open who has yet to win a Grand Slam, the 23-year-old struggled with her serve, racking up 18 double faults, and committed 49 unforced errors in the defeat by Juvan at the Australian Open warm-up event.

Juvan won a tight first set after trailing 2-0 and saved a set point at 6-5 in the tiebreak, before racing ahead 3-0 in the second to storm to victory in an hour and a half.

"I really enjoyed the first set. I love when matches get tight, when it's competitive and when it's a really tight fight," the 21-year-old, who will finish the tournament ranked at least 83rd, said after sealing her place in the quarter-finals.

"I was feeling a little bit sorry at some points because I knew she's not doing the best with the serve and we all know how that feels. I know she can do it better.

"I was a little bit scared at first because she's incredible and she has done so many things really, really well. But on the other hand, it's the start of the season, it depends on the day a little bit, and I really believed that I could do it."

American Shelby Rogers continued the upsets when she ousted world No. 6 Maria Sakkari of Greece in three sets.

After Rogers took the first set on a tiebreak and led 2-0 in the second, third seed Sakkari won six straight games and appeared to be taking control.

But Rogers proved slightly more consistent in the third, winning 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-4 to set up a quarter-final against seventh seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

"It's nice to start with a big win like that. I knew it was going to be really tough today," Rogers said.

"She's coming off an incredible season last year and she's such a great competitor, so I knew I had to bring my best tennis, whatever that looks like at the beginning of the year."

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, meanwhile, survived a scare before defeating American prodigy Coco Gauff 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

