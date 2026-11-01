Diana Shnaider downs Leylah Fernandez in Pan Pacific Open final

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TOKYO – Russia’s Diana Shnaider overcame a second-set collapse to beat Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 on Nov 1 and claim the Pan Pacific Open title in Tokyo.

Shnaider eased through the first set, but looked in trouble after relinquishing the second and had to defend three break points early in the decider, before going on to clinch victory in 2hr 18min.

The 22-year-old has now won six straight finals on the WTA tour.

“I want to say thanks to and congratulate my coach, who is here with me, for achieving our first title this season,” Shnaider said.

“It definitely means a lot, a great achievement and great finish of this season.”

It was Shanider’s first title since Monterrey in August 2025.

Fernandez went into the final with 16 wins in her previous 20 matches. That run included victory at the Singapore Open in September and a runner-up finish at last week’s Ningbo Open in China behind world No. 1 Elena Rybakina.

The 24-year-old struggled with her serve, double-faulting five times throughout the match and landing only half of her first serves in the first set.

She got it together when it mattered though, stunning Shnaider in the second set with some tenacious tennis to even the score at one set each.

Shnaider regained her composure as she returned for the final set, breaking Fernandez twice to leave herself serving for the match at 5-2.

She clinched the title on her first match point, celebrating with a calm pump of her fist.

Canadian Fernandez said: “I would like to congratulate Diana. An amazing week, a great match. Congratulations to you and your team.

“Hopefully, we can have many more battles like this one,” REUTERS, AFP