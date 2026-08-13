Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Ben Shelton, Brandon Nakashima to meet in first all-American ATP Masters final since 2003

The last US pair to battle for a Masters trophy were Mardy Fish and Andy Roddick in 2003.

MONTREAL – Brandon Nakashima reached his first ATP Masters final – an all-American affair – after defeating Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 on Aug 13.

The 25-year-old will meet defending champion Ben Shelton, who beat fellow American Learner Tien 6-2, 6-3 in the other semi-final.

The last US pair to battle for a Masters trophy were Mardy Fish and Andy Roddick in 2003.

World No. 31 Nakashima needed two hours – including 66 minutes in the second set – to subdue 15th-ranked Jodar.

The Spaniard, a finalist in Washington earlier this month and tipped to soon crack the top 10 in the rankings, saved four match-points before his opponent fired an ace on his fifth opportunity to prevail in a final game that featured six deuces and lasted more than 10 minutes.

“That final game was crazy,” Nakashima said. “It was super-tight. We both had to keep fighting.

“I was lucky I was hitting my spots on serve, it paid off today. I’m happy to get through that one.”

Nakashima, who had previously not competed in anything more than a 250-level title match in his four previous finals, has growing confidence in his forehand.

“I’m just trusting it and swinging through on every ball,” he said. “When I connect with it, (my forehand) is one of my best shots. I’m happy it paid off today.”

Shelton, meanwhile, shook off a nasty crash into a backcourt hoarding in his win over Tien.

The 23-year-old, who won the 2025 title in Toronto in the ATP Masters 1000 event that alternates between cities, was treated by a trainer in the second set to staunch bleeding from his left elbow and webbing of his fingers.

He shook off the discomfort to earn a payback win against 19th-ranked Tien, who had beaten him in two previous meetings.

“I played four good return points after the timeout, I was not feeling anything except the sting of the medicine,” said the world No. 10.

He noted that Tien posed a lot of problems and he had to play “intelligent tennis” to overcome him, adding: “The final will be a war and I’ll leave it all out on the court.”

Shelton is seeking his fourth title this season after winning on three different surfaces: indoor in Dallas, clay in Munich and grass in Stuttgart.

He has beaten Nakashima all five times they have played – including in Toronto last year.

In the WTA Canadian Open on Aug 12, Iga Swiatek rallied from a break down in the deciding set to beat Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-3, 1-6, 6-3, securing her place in a final for the first time this season.

The Pole will take on Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina for the title at the US Open tune-up event after the Australian Open champion beat Coco Gauff 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Swiatek, who won one of her six Grand Slam titles in Flushing Meadows in 2022, secured the rain-delayed first set before Svitolina turned the tables and broke the Pole twice in a one-sided second frame.

Svitolina broke to grab a 3-2 lead in the decider but the former world No. 1 reeled off the final four games to claim victory.

“After that second set I knew I had to do everything I could to get my rhythm and my game back,” Swiatek told Tennis Channel.

“It’s not easy to do that during a match – to keep your calm and your composure and follow the plan. I’m happy in the third set I did that and it paid off in the end. I didn’t doubt myself.”

Swiatek has had an inconsistent season in which she has failed to advance beyond the quarters at a Grand Slam and suffered a surprise second-round defeat by compatriot Magda Linette in Miami.

That loss led Swiatek to make a coaching change, replacing Wim Fissette with Francisco Roig.

She also lost to Alexandra Eala in the third round at Wimbledon, where she was defending champion.

In the other semi-final on Aug 12, Gauff edged a tight opening set but the American’s game fell apart after her serve was broken in the second, as Rybakina won five straight games to level the contest.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner, broke twice in quick succession to take command of the third set and fought off a couple of break points to serve out the win. AFP, REUTERS