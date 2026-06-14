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Shelton digs deep to set up all-American Stuttgart final against Fritz

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Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 28, 2026 Ben Shelton of the U.S. during his second round match against Belgium's Raphael Collignon REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 28, 2026 Ben Shelton of the U.S. during his second round match against Belgium's Raphael Collignon REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

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June 13 - Ben Shelton saved two match points against Czech player Jiri Lehecka to set up an all-American final against Taylor Fritz in the Stuttgart Open on Saturday.

The world number five showed real staying power to win 6-7(4) 7-6(14) 7-6(6) having been forced to earlier finish off his quarter-final against Sho Shimabukuro.

"Sometimes tennis doesn’t go to plan," Shelton said after his third three-set win of the week at the ATP grasscourt event. "I lost the first set in every single match I played.

"But there are a lot of ways to win a match. I've been choosing the most difficult route."

Shelton saved his match points in a marathon second-set tiebreak on his way to a two-hour-52-minute victory.

"I'm very tired but excited to be playing him in another final," said Shelton, who is seeking a third title of the season.

Reigning champion Fritz had things easier as he beat the unpredictable Alexander Bublik 6-4 6-4, banging down 13 aces.

At the Libema Open in Hertogenbosch, Australia's Alex de Minaur beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-4 6-0 to set up a final against Kamil Majchrzak who beat Daniil Medvedev.

Poland's Majchrzak won 7-6(4) 6-1 to reach his first ATP Tour singles final. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.