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Tennis - ATP Finals - Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy - November 19, 2026 Ben Shelton of the U.S. shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Jodar after winning his group stage match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

TURIN, Nov 19 - World number four Ben Shelton had to battle for over two hours before carving out a 7-6(8) 7-5 win over Spaniard Rafael Jodar at the ATP Finals on Thursday to close in on a last four spot.

The US Open finalist must wait for the result of the other group match later on Thursday between world number one Alexander Zverev, who has already made the semi-finals, and France's Arthur Fils.

The American, a Paris Masters finalist earlier this month, looked in trouble when he struggled with Jodar's serve and did not muster a break point in the first set.

It was Jodar who looked more likely to break the deadlock before Shelton got the edge in a tightly contested tiebreak.

He earned an early break in the second set and looked firmly in control until Jodar won three consecutive games to go 5-4 up.

Shelton, however, stayed composed and won two long and brutal baseline rallies to break back before delivering a near-perfect service game to seal his win.

The 20-year-old Jodar, who has enjoyed a sensational debut year on the tour shooting up from the mid-100s to the top 10 in less than 12 months, will end his debut ATP Finals appearance with three group losses. REUTERS