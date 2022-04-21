Sharapova reveals birthday surprise

NEW YORK • Former women's tennis world No. 1 Maria Sharapova on Tuesday used the occasion of her 35th birthday to announce that she was pregnant with her first child.

The Russian five-time Grand Slam champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, shared the news on Instagram to her 4.2 million followers.

"Precious beginnings!!! Eating birthday cake for two has always been my speciality," she wrote alongside a photo of her standing on a beach and smiling.

Friends and family congratulated her in the comments, including celebrities like actress Lily Collins and Australian model Lara Worthington.

In December 2020, Sharapova and British businessman Alexander Gilkes, 42, revealed that they were engaged after two years of dating.

The art dealer, who is a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, reportedly proposed with a £300,000 (S$534,500) diamond engagement ring.

Although Sharapova competed under the Russian flag during her career - and is the only Russian woman to have won a Slam - she has lived in the United States since she came to the country as a young tennis prodigy.

REUTERS