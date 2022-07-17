Sharapova gives birth to first child Theodore

NEW YORK • Maria Sharapova, five-time tennis Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1, announced on Friday she has given birth to a baby boy named Theodore and shared a picture of the newborn along with her fiance.

He is the first child for the 35-year-old Russian star and British businessman Alexander Gilkes, 42, who announced their engagement in December 2020.

"The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for," Sharapova posted on Instagram, indicating in Roman numerals that Theodore was born on July 1.

The couple are yet to reveal their wedding plans with Sharapova saying last September that they "haven't set a date" due to many uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and as a result, are not ready to hold a big event.

The Russian, who had revealed in April that she was pregnant by showing off her baby bump on social media, is among only 10 women to complete the career Grand Slam by capturing all four Major singles crowns at least once.

In 2004, she won her first Slam title at Wimbledon at age 17 and followed her breakthrough by capturing the 2006 US Open, 2008 Australian Open and the 2012 and 2014 French Open crowns.

She also clinched a silver at the 2012 London Olympics, losing to American rival Serena Williams in the final.

Sharapova, who had spent 21 weeks in total at the top of the rankings, retired from tennis in 2020.

Although she competed under the Russian flag during her career - and is the only Russian woman to have won a career Grand Slam - she has lived in the United States since she came to the country as a young tennis prodigy.

