Shaken Jannik Sinner seeks Wimbledon reset as Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev sniff opportunity

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Italy's Jannik Sinner during a break in practice at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on June 26, ahead of Wimbledon.

– Defending champion Jannik Sinner returns to Wimbledon with his aura of invincibility dented after a dominant stretch, leaving the world No. 1 to prove he can impose his game on grass and keep the challengers led by Novak Djokovic at bay.

Few would have doubted Sinner after an imperious run on clay before he unravelled due to physical problems at the French Open in May, raising fresh concerns about whether he can sustain that level when the pressure peaks at the Grand Slams.

The sport’s fastest surface offers Sinner a chance to reset, though rivals will be watching closely for any signs of weakness after the 24-year-old skipped tune-up tournaments before the Grand Slam begins at the All England Club on June 29.

“General tests to see health-wise how I was, to be sure that all is okay with the body... all tests were really good,” said Sinner on June 27. “I’m happy with the work we’re doing.”

Despite the setback in Paris, where Sinner’s 30-match winning streak going back to February was snapped in the second round, seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander said he remains the man to beat in the absence of the injured Carlos Alcaraz.

“It’s just a physical issue,” Wilander told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He played a lot in the two months leading up to Roland Garros with little recovery and little opportunity to train hard, so he found himself without energy.

“Now I see he is rested, so we will see him in great shape when he returns... but at Roland Garros, I think that he had a better chance. Grass can always be tricky.”

Perhaps no player looms larger over Sinner’s title defence than Djokovic, whose movement and return on grass make him a top contender, and the Serb will gun for his eighth Wimbledon title to match Swiss great Roger Federer’s record.

More significantly, Djokovic will also resume his bid for an elusive standalone 25th Grand Slam trophy, with time running out for the 39-year-old to achieve both feats during the twilight of his glorious career.

Djokovic was another early casualty at the French Open, but three-time Wimbledon finalist Andy Roddick said the Serb cannot be dismissed from the title conversation at the All England Club, where he last won the title in 2022.

“This is a real shot. I don’t hate that he didn’t make the semi-finals of Roland Garros. I guarantee you, he knows this is his shot,” Roddick said on his podcast.

“Obviously, Sinner is still going to be Sinner, but Djokovic’s going ‘Hmmm, I could be the best grass-court player at this tournament. Am I in my prime? Probably not. Am I good enough?’

“I don’t know, if I’m in Team Novak, I can convince myself of that reality pretty easily.”

If form is the crucial factor, Alexander Zverev will take confidence from his French Open triumph and long-awaited Grand Slam breakthrough as the 29-year-old looks to carry momentum onto grass.

“Is he suddenly the favourite at Wimbledon? For me, yes,” Zverev’s fellow German and six-times major winner Boris Becker told Eurosport.

“Alcaraz is injured, and with Sinner, no one knows how he’ll return. Sascha has the serve for grass-court tennis and with that you’re already in the semi-finals.”

Meanwhile, Wimbledon top seed Aryna Sabalenka on June 27 defended a prize-money protest by leading players despite the grass-court Grand Slam increasing its pot by a record 20 per cent in 2026

Wimbledon’s £64.2 million (S$109.6 million) 2026 pot equates to about 15 per cent of the tournament’s revenue, short of the 16 per cent – about £70 million – the players sought.

As at the French Open, where Sabalenka and others restricted their pre-tournament media duties in protest, the Belarusian held a shortened press conference.

“It’s a great start they raise the prize money. It’s an amazing start. If you look over the last 10 years, if you compare the prize money to 2016, it’s kind of like the same (as a percentage) because it went down,” she said. REUTERS