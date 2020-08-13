Serene Serena finds winning form after layoff

LOS ANGELES • As players adapt to empty stadiums during this coronavirus pandemic, Serena Williams believes that silence has, in fact, suited her game.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion returned to action for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak upended the tennis calendar, defeating Bernarda Pera on Tuesday to set up a second-round clash with sister Venus at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky.

The top seed will face Venus at the outdoor hard court tournament today after her unseeded older sister beat former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-2 in her first-round match.

Serena made a wobbly start in the first set against fellow American Pera but quickly found her footing, firing off seven aces and saving 11 of 13 break points to win 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, later telling reporters she was pleased with her competitiveness.

"It's good just in general because I haven't played.

"A lot of players have been playing - little things and little matches and playing against other players - but I've only been training so this was really good for me," said the 38-year-old, who before Tuesday had not played a competitive game since a Fed Cup appearance in February.

She has also committed to playing in the Aug 31-Sept 13 US Open.

The Top Seed Open, the first WTA Tour tournament in the US since the pandemic halted play, provided a taste of what is to come for the American as she again bids for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title in Flushing Meadows, with empty, silent stands taking the place of roaring crowds.

But she also revealed that the sedate surroundings had brought out the best in her.

"It was a really calm atmosphere, it was really chill," said Serena, who devoted a lot of her time off to deepening her faith through bible study.

"I can't say I disliked it. I didn't mind it at all. I've been through so many things in my career and this was totally different.

"I think I won today because I was calm for once in my career.

"Kind of reminds me of junior days. Something nostalgic about that. I kind of enjoyed it.

"But being in New York will be a little different because there's this massive stadium."

American teenage phenomenon Coco Gauff also progressed by beating compatriot Caroline Dolehide in straight sets, setting up a clash with 22-year-old second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

