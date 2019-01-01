Serena takes singles but US lose to Greece

Serena Williams overcame rust and ankle problems to beat Maria Sakkari 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in the women's singles match of the United States v Greece Hopman Cup tie in Perth, Australia, yesterday. In her first competitive match since losing the US Open final, she levelled the scores at 1-1 after partner Frances Tiafoe was beaten 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3 by Stefanos Tsitsipas. Greece won the deciding Fast4 mixed doubles 4-1, 1-4, 4-2 to clinch the Group B tie. Today, Williams and fellow legend Roger Federer will face off across the net for the first time when the US play defending champions Switzerland in the two-player, mixed team event.