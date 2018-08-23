Serena moved up to 17th seed

NEW YORK • Just as US Open officials had indicated in June they would back mothers returning to the game, the year's final tennis major boosted the seeding of six-time champion Serena Williams because of her comeback after giving birth - but only by a few spots.

Williams, ranked 26th, was seeded 17th by the tournament, bumping her up one level in the seedings. Instead of being on course to play a top-eight seed in the third round, she is now positioned to meet a player seeded between No. 9 and No. 16.

Heading into what will be her seventh tournament of the year, Williams, who is still adjusting to managing motherhood on Tour, has had a summer of mixed results.

She reached the final of Wimbledon last month, but that was followed by the most lopsided loss of her career - a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Johanna Konta in the first round of the WTA tournament in San Jose.

The decision to bump the former world No. 1 to 17th at the US Open came after a process of "balancing a variety of factors", said Chris Widmaier, a spokesman for the US Tennis Association (USTA), which owns the tournament.

The factors include her return to competition following the birth of her daughter, her recent hard-court performance this summer and recognition of her (past) achievements at the US Open, he added.

Katrina Adams, the USTA president, said in June that a player should not be "penalised" for the choice to start a family in the midst of her career.

"It's a good message for our current female players and future players," Adams said. "It's okay to go out and be a woman, and become a mother and then come back to your job, and that's a bigger message."

Williams will, however, be comforted to know that despite her struggles with post-partum emotions - which the American revealed recently after her defeat by Konta - she remains the highest-paid female athlete this year in an annual list published by Forbes.

The 36-year-old, who returned to competition in March after giving birth last September, earned US$62,000 (S$84,750) in winnings over the past year, but received US$18.1 million from an endorsement portfolio that is unmatched among women in sports to top the money rankings for the third straight year, Forbes said.

Williams, who will try to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles when she competes at the Aug 27-Sept 9 tournament in New York, earned twice as much off the court as any other female athlete.

Caroline Wozniacki, who captured her maiden Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open, was second on the list with combined earnings of US$13 million, while reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens was third with US$11.2 million.

