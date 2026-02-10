Serena Williams listed as eligible to return to tennis on Feb 22

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tennis legend and entrepreneur Serena Williams speaks during the America Business Forum at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Serena Williams has been listed as eligible to return to tennis from February 22 by the sport's drug-testing body (ITIA), though it remains unclear whether the 23-time Grand Slam champion will make a stunning comeback to the women's tour.

The 44-year-old raised eyebrows late in 2025 after rejoining the tennis anti-doping testing pool, though she denied at the time the move signalled she was preparing to return to the sport she dominated for nearly two decades.

She reignited speculation in January when she deflected questions about a possible return during an appearance on NBC's "Today" show .

The Women's Tennis Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

Williams, who won her last Grand Slam singles title in 2017, has not competed since the 2022 US Open. REUTERS