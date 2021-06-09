Semi slam success for Slovenian

PARIS • A three-time national junior snowboarding champion in Slovenia, unseeded Tamara Zidansek showed yesterday that she has what it takes to be a winner on Roland Garros clay as well.

The 23-year-old became the first Slovenian woman to reach a Grand Slam semi-final after she beat Spain's Paula Badosa 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 in a gripping 21/2-hour battle.

She will face Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 9-7 in the second quarter-final yesterday.

"I'm really, really happy I'm in the semi-finals. Thank you for everyone who came out and supported me, thank you to my team, you're amazing. Thank you to everyone at home," said Zidansek, who had never gone beyond the second round of a Slam before this year's French Open.

"I knew before the match that it's going to be a tough battle. I was a set and 4-2 up, she came back, I was struggling a little bit but in the third set I managed to get my groove and I started feeling better and I was fighting really well."

A match between two Grand Slam quarter-final debutants was full of momentum shifts with world No. 85 Zidansek holding a healthy lead before Badosa, ranked 35th, stormed back to reel off six games in succession.

Badosa, who was on a nine-match winning streak on clay and has the most clay-court victories (17) on the WTA Tour this season, looked the favourite to win the decider when she led 2-0.

But Zidansek stopped the rot just in time, then showed real grit at 6-6 when she emerged from a pivotal game having saved three break points.

She produced two forehand winners to fend off the first two and then on the third, she got lucky when her shot took a horrible bounce to deceive Badosa.

Both players struggled to cope with their nerves at various points during the match but it was Badosa who crumbled in the final game, serving a double fault and falling 15-40 behind.

Zidansek wasted the first match point but she kept her cool to nail another forehand to end the contest with a 48th winner.

Separately, world No. 7 Bianca Andreescu of Canada yesterday announced she has split with long-time coach Sylvain Bruneau, a week after falling in the first round of the French Open.

The pair had worked together for four years as Andreescu made her breakthrough with three titles in 2019, including the US Open.

"I am very grateful for everything we accomplished together and all of our great memories," Andreescu tweeted. "Sylvain was more than a coach... he is family."

The 20-year-old returned to action at this year's Australian Open, having missed 15 months due to a knee injury. A positive Covid-19 test subsequently ruled her out of both Madrid and Rome before an abdominal injury forced her to pull out of Strasbourg at the quarter-final stage.

At Roland Garros, she lost 6-7 (1-7), 7-6 (7-2), 9-7 to Zidansek.

