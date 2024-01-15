Seasoned stars Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka make early Australian Open exits

MELBOURNE – Five-time runner-up Andy Murray and 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka have enjoyed plenty of deep runs at the Australian Open but the veteran pair were both dumped out in the first round on Jan 15.

Murray fell 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry while Wawrinka took 20th seed Adrian Mannarino to five sets before going down 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.

The last time Murray went out in the opening round of the Melbourne Park major was in 2019 when the Scot expressed doubts about his tennis future before going on to resurrect his career after having hip-resurfacing surgery.

The 36-year-old has struggled to reach the latter stages at Grand Slams in recent years but dragged himself into the third round in Melbourne in 2023 with back-to-back five-sets wins.

His defeat deprived fans of a potential third-round clash with defending champion Novak Djokovic.

Murray had a frustrating end to 2023, winning just one match in his last four tournaments, and said in Brisbane this month he will bring down the curtain on his career if the next 12 months follow the same pattern.

The British player, who won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 and also took the US Open title in 2012, is part of a golden generation coming towards the end of trophy-laden careers.

Roger Federer retired in 2022 and Rafael Nadal had an injury-blighted 2023 and is absent from the Australian Open with a muscle tear.

At 36, Djokovic is still hoping to add to his record haul of 24 Grand Slam titles before hanging up his racquet.

Wawrinka was the only player in the men's draw other than Djokovic to have claimed the Melbourne Park trophy and the 38-year-old Swiss hoped this recent loss would not be his final appearance at the Grand Slam.

"I'll see how the year goes. It's just the beginning of the year," Wawrinka said. "In general, I'm quite positive with where I am right now.

"Even after the loss, there is some good opportunity for me to keep pushing, keep playing some good results and hopefully I can come back next year." REUTERS