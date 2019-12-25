School to serve up Spanish formula

Nineteen-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and former women's world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza are among the world-class tennis talents that Spain has produced over the years.

And the Spanish training methodology will soon make its way to Singapore's shores when five-time Davis Cup winner Feliciano Lopez officially launches his SportEd Tennis Academy in February.

In a phone interview with The Straits Times, the 38-year-old said: "I've played many times in Asia. There are opportunities for tennis in Singapore and the general interest is there, and that's why we are thinking of Singapore to launch the academy."

The academy will conduct lessons for children and adults, with the option of group sessions or private lessons.

Apart from having Lopez's expertise, the coaching team include fellow Spaniard and reigning Singapore Open champion Beatriz Leon, 25. Top coach Juan Manuel Esparcia, who helped Guillermo Garcia-Lopez reach a career-high ranking of world No. 23 in 2011, will also visit Singapore regularly to conduct high-performance camps.

Co-founder Sergio Cervantes had looked into the idea of setting up the academy two years ago.

The Singapore resident of 16 years, who also founded the Real Madrid Foundation Technical Academy, said: "We want to try and create a team of Spanish people moving from Spain to Singapore, with the possibility of developing the coaching here, and in the end, to transfer Spanish tennis to Singapore.

"With my knowledge of working here, we identified that it's a good country to start the academy.

"It's an important sport, but from a professional perspective, it's still far from Spain, but it's a good country for us to start the Spanish methodology."

The Spanish methodology is one that focuses on developing endurance and intelligence in players from a young age.

This is one of the key factors to Spain's success on clay courts, Cervantes noted. As games played on clay are slower, it helps players develop both the tactical and mental aspects of their games.

Nadal, who is known as the King of Clay, has won a record 12 titles at the French Open and his tally of 59 titles on the surface is also the highest for any player.

Fellow Spaniards Carlos Moya, Juan Carlos Ferrero and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario have also risen to the summit of the world rankings.

While the academy is not working with Sport Singapore (SportSG) or the Singapore Tennis Association yet, Cervantes said they could collaborate in future.

"A relationship and collaboration with government bodies are critical in Spain. We want to contribute to Singapore and we are open to collaborating," he said.

The academy could also work closely with the National University of Singapore Society, where some of their lessons will be held.

In 2011, a bid by Sanchez Vicario's brother Emilio to partner the Singapore Sports Council, now SportSG, in setting up the Sanchez-Casal Tennis Academy here failed to materialise.

Although the local scene was not ready for such a partnership then, the increasing popularity of tennis has made Singapore an ideal location, with the ActiveSG Tennis Academy tying up with Sydney-based Voyager Tennis Academy earlier this year.

Cervantes said SportEd Tennis Academy, which had its soft launch last month, will start modestly.

"It's not going to be a massive academy at the beginning. We're approaching it step by step. It's difficult to put some numbers. We're not thinking of numbers, but more about doing things properly."

Singapore junior player Clare Cheng, 16, believes having a brand-name academy with Lopez in charge could help those who aspire to be professional tennis players.

Having Lopez, who is ranked 62nd in the world, here will "give experience to players coming through", she said of the seven-time ATP Tour singles champion who helped Spain claim their sixth Davis Cup title three weeks ago in Madrid.

"In Singapore, we don't have a lot of these and haven't groomed anyone who has gone so far, so this academy will provide a really good platform for those looking to turn pro."