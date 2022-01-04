Sakkari struggles but does enough to advance

ADELAIDE • World No. 6 Maria Sakkari battled past Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek in three sets yesterday to reach the second round of the Adelaide International and kick off the new WTA Tour season.

The 26-year-old Greek was kept on court for just over two hours before seeing off her opponent 6-2, 0-6, 6-4.

Third seed Sakkari, who broke into the top 10 in November, admitted she was well below her best, but the US Open semi-finalist hopes to use Adelaide to fine-tune her preparations ahead of the Jan 17-30 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year.

"I didn't feel great, to be perfectly honest," she said. "It wasn't a good match from my side but I found a way through it, which sometimes is enough, and I'm excited to be in the second round."

Sakkari will now play either American Shelby Rogers or a qualifier.

Australian world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka have first-round byes.

Home favourite Barty is set to play her first tournament since the US Open, after which she shut down her season early.

While men's tennis is still dominated by the "Big Three", in particular top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, it is completely open on the women's side.

The women's Slams were all won by different players for a fifth straight year last year and there were also new champions at the WTA Finals and the Tokyo Olympics.

Hailing the "really good depth", Barty admitted she was vulnerable, having not played in four months, and acknowleged that her peers were gunning for her position at the top of the pile.

"There's fresh challengers every year regardless of who is what spot on the ranking list," she said. "There were certainly a number of breakout stars through 2021... not often are you playing your very best tennis right at the start."

Like Barty, defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka will step onto a court for the first time since her Flushing Meadows exit when she takes on Alize Cornet in the last 32 of the WTA 250 event in Melbourne today.

After winning her fourth Major last January, the Japanese suffered a slump in form, partly owing to mental health issues.

While she has dropped to 13th, the former world No. 1 is still the top seed in Melbourne. Two-time Slam winner Simona Halep, who had a torrid time with injuries last season, is the second seed.

In Sydney, Spain secured their second straight win at the ATP Cup by beating Norway yesterday, as did Poland, who dismissed Georgia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS