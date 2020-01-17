Safety first for Aussie Open-bound S'pore fans

Singaporeans heading to Melbourne for the Australian Open are taking precautions against the haze that has caused disruptions to the ongoing qualifying matches.

Naomi Wang, who has just completed her undergraduate studies, is planning to attend the Jan 20-Feb 2 tournament with her parents and two sisters.

They will be packing masks and medication as a precautionary measure. Wang, 21, has tickets to the quarter-final rounds and is undeterred by the smog.

She said she is looking forward to watching 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer live in action and added: "It's an environmental disaster and it's definitely concerning. But in terms of travel, we're not cancelling any plans, we're monitoring the situation."

Clare Cheng will be making her first trip to the tournament and the 16-year-old, who will be accompanied by her mother and a friend, is keeping an eye on the haze levels.

On Tuesday, several players like Slovenian Dalila Jakupovic and former Australian Open semi-finalist Eugenie Bouchard were affected by the poor air quality - described as "hazardous" by the Environment Protection Authority for the state of Victoria. Others like world No. 5 Elina Svitolina hit out at organisers for allowing the qualifiers to proceed.

Clare, who is waiting to begin her studies at Anglo-Chinese School (Independent), said she will try to stay indoors where possible. The teenager, who is a fan of top-ranked Rafael Nadal and former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, added: "It will be disappointing if the tournament is cancelled, but I'm more concerned if it's a hazard to players there."