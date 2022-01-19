Sabalenka weathers the storm

MELBOURNE • Two of the biggest names in the women's draw at the Australian Open survived bruising opening-round tests yesterday to advance at Melbourne Park.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka revealed former Australian player Mark Philippoussis helped iron out her early-season serving horrors as she recovered from a set down to make the next round.

The Belarusian, who beat Australian Storm Sanders 5-7, 6-3, 6-2, entered the Grand Slam low on confidence after self-destructing at two warm-up tournaments where her serve left her distraught.

Her woes carried over to the Rod Laver Arena, where she had 12 double faults against Sanders.

With four of them coming in her first two service games, it appeared that she was in for another miserable night.

However, Sabalenka kept her cool and finally found her range to stay in the match and the tournament, in which she hopes to win her maiden Slam.

On Philippoussis' help, the 23-year-old, who will take on China's Wang Xinyu tomorrow, said: "After the first matches of the season, I was really worried and I spoke with Mark.

"He was in Adelaide (commentating) and after my second match he just wrote me, like, 'Well, girl, just stop thinking a lot on your serve'.

"He said, 'If you have some time today... I can help you'. And, yeah, I think at 8pm or 9pm, we went on court and we served a lot and he gave me some tips about what should I focus on during the game when I'm struggling with my serve.

"I'm really thankful to him."

Britain's teen sensation Emma Raducanu also had to clear a dangerous hurdle, seeing off American Sloane Stephens 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 in a topsy-turvy contest.

The 19-year-old, who rocketed to fame in September as the first qualifier to win a Slam when she lifted the US Open trophy, raced through the opening set in just 17 minutes, leaking only four points.

But former world No. 3 and 2017 US Open winner Stephens fought back to take the second.

It looked ominous at that point for Raducanu, whose build-up to her Australian Open debut was far from ideal, having had Covid-19 and suffering a heavy defeat in her opening match in Sydney.

But she found another gear to dominate the decider with some precise baseline hitting, dismantling Stephens' game.

"I'm very happy to come through against such a great champion," said Raducanu, who will face Montenegro's Danka Kovinic next.

"It was a tough match-up for a first round, I knew there was going to be some very long rallies and I was having to work extremely hard for my points."

Two-time Slam champion Petra Kvitova went down 6-2, 6-2 to Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

The Czech, a two-time Wimbledon winner and 2019 Australian Open finalist, later admitted she was not surprised with the upset after a difficult month Down Under.

Kvitova, who ended up playing only three warm-up matches after early exits in Adelaide and Sydney, said: "I don't think I have much to say. It wasn't really going my way the whole month. I just have to fight through and be better at it."

In the men's draw, favourite and world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev clinched a 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3) win over Swiss Henri Laaksonen to set up an intriguing clash with home crowd favourite and firebrand Nick Kyrgios tomorrow.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

