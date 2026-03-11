Sabalenka too hot for Osaka as the world number one reaches Indian Wells quarters

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

March 10 - World number one Aryna Sabalenka eased past 16th seed Naomi Osaka 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the Indian Wells quarter-finals, extending her dominant run at the WTA 1000 tournament.

The two four-time Grand Slam champions were meeting for the first time since 2018, when Osaka beat Sabalenka at the U.S. Open en route to her maiden major title, but the Belarusian's power proved too much for the former world number one.

"Yeah that's crazy, for so many years we only played once I'm pretty sure we are playing many more matches she's coming back playing great tennis," Sabalenka said in her on-court interview. "I'm pretty happy for the result today, much better than last time."

Osaka began confidently with a strong opening service game, but top seed Sabalenka soon found her rhythm and capitalised on a brief dip from the Japanese, breaking for 2-1 after two double faults.

The Belarusian tightened her grip with a barrage of powerful backhands to lead 5-2, then served out the set comfortably with an ace.

After a series of solid holds from both players early in the second, Sabalenka again used her firepower to take control, breaking again for a 4-2 lead that proved decisive as she closed out victory to continue her run in the tournament without dropping set.

"I'm happy that I put so much pressure on her today, that I brought variety to the court," Sabalenka added. "My serve worked well. On the return I played really great tennis. Happy with my performance for sure."

Last year's runner-up Sabalenka will continue her quest for a first title in the California desert against either Canada's Victoria Mboko or American Amanda Anisimova. REUTERS