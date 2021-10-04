Sabalenka tests positive in blow to Indian Wells

LOS ANGELES • World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will not play at the ATP/ WTA Indian Wells Masters 1000 tournament after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Belarusian, who lost to Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in the US Open semi-finals last month, was the top seed in the women's draw after world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia pulled out of the hard-court event, which starts today and runs until Oct 17, near Los Angeles.

"Unfortunately, I've tested positive at Indian Wells and won't be able to compete," the 23-year-old wrote on her Instagram story on Saturday.

"I've started my isolation and I'll be staying here until I'm cleared by the doctors and health officials. So far, I'm looking ok but really sad to not be able to play this year."

Sabalenka has already qualified for the season-ending WTA Finals, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles pairs, which will be held next month in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The finale had been moved from Shenzhen, China because of the coronavirus pandemic, which put paid to last year's edition.

Her absence is another blow to the Indian Wells event, which was axed last year because of the pandemic, with 2018 winner Naomi Osaka, the women's world No. 7, and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams also not competing.

The "Big Three" of men's tennis - top-ranked Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer - are also absent.

US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is the top seed in the ATP draw, followed by Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev and Matteo Berrettini.

There are no obvious favourites in the WTA draw, with Karolina Pliskova, Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova and Elina Svitolina in the mix but all eyes will be on US Open winner Emma Raducanu.

The 18-year-old British teenager, the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam, will be playing only her third tournament on the Tour and is seeded 18th here.

Having lost in the first round of both previous events - at Nottingham in June and San Jose in August - there is keen interest as the world No. 22 attempts to show she is not just a flash in the pan.

Raducanu, who is making her WTA 1000 debut, still has an outside chance of making the WTA Finals, despite being ranked 150th before Flushing Meadows, as a run to the final will propel her towards the top 10.

