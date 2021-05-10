Sabalenka stuns Barty for her biggest title

MADRID • After losing to Ashleigh Barty in the final of the WTA Stuttgart Open a fortnight ago, Aryna Sabalenka said on Instagram she was envious that the world No. 1 would drive home with a Porsche as part of her winning prize.

However, the Belarusian gained a measure of revenge as she stunned Barty on Saturday to win the Madrid Open for the first time.

Sabalenka equalled their head-to-head meetings at 4-4, exacting revenge at the Caja Magica with a storming 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 victory to clinch her biggest career title.

The 23-year-old has never gone past the fourth round at a Grand Slam but, on this evidence, she will be among the contenders at the French Open from May 30.

This was Sabalenka's 10th career title, including four WTA 1000 wins, but her first on clay and she will rise three spots to world No. 4 today.

Barty was the heavy favourite heading into the final, not only because she defeated Sabalenka last month, but also because it was her fourth WTA Tour final of the season and she was gunning for her 17th consecutive win on clay.

The Australian appeared to have recovered from a chastening opening set - her first bagel in four years - and levelled up in the second before leading 4-3, 15-30 on Sabalenka's serve in the decider.

But her opponent never gave in and produced a brilliant finish by winning the last 11 consecutive points to hand Barty her first defeat on clay since 2019 in Rome.

"To be honest after the final in Stuttgart, I was injured, I couldn't move and wanted to withdraw," Sabalenka said on court afterwards.

"But the recovery was good, in four days I feel better and now I'm the champion. It's been an amazing week."

Barty will still be one of the favourites at Roland Garros, where she won her sole Grand Slam title in 2019.

The 25-year-old, who opted not to defend her title last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, was philosophical about her loss to Sabalenka.

"You can't win 'em all," she said.

"It's been a fantastic week. Each time you step out on the court, try to go about it the right way. I felt like I certainly did that all this week. So, proud definitely. There's certainly no shame in losing a close one to a top-10 player... We look to bigger and better things."

Barty and Sabalenka now head to the Italian Open in Rome, which starts today and is the final major warm-up event before Roland Garros.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE