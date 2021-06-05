Sabalenka makes angry exit but Zverev cruises

PARIS • French Open champion Iga Swiatek remains the favourite to retain her title but beyond her is anyone's guess.

Belarusian third seed Aryna Sabalenka crashed out of the Grand Slam yesterday, following an error-filled third-round 6-4, 2-6, 6-0 defeat by experienced Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Her exit leaves the women's draw without its top three seeds, after No. 1 Ashleigh Barty's injury pullout on Thursday and No. 2 Naomi Osaka's withdrawal on Monday over mental health issues.

World No. 3 Simona Halep could not participate in Paris this year due to injury, so the fourth-ranked Sabalenka was the third seed here.

The start was a complete contrast, as the Madrid Open winner peppered the red clay on Court Simonne Mathieu with several winners and Pavlyuchenkova was unable to handle her raw power.

Sabalenka, who ousted the same rival in Madrid on her way to the WTA 1000 clay-court title, jumped to a 3-0 lead. But her unforced errors mounted and Pavlyu-chenkova, 29, won six of the next seven games to bag the set.

The 23-year-old found her range in the second set and hammered another flurry of winners to take four games in a row to level the match.

But despite Pavlyuchenkova going off court to receive medical attention for a leg problem and returning with her left thigh heavily strapped, she found another gear to her game in the third set.

Sabalenka was left a frustrated figure on court, throwing her racket away and hitting a ball in the air in anger, which earned her a code violation warning.

She hit 17 unforced errors in the deciding set, the last of them on match point, against three from Pavlyuchenkova, who hit 22 winners in the match - just about half the winners hit by her opponent.

This is the first time the 31st seed has progressed this far here since her quarter-final run as a 19-year-old in 2011. She next faces another Belarusian in two-time Slam winner Victoria Azarenka, who swept past American Madison Keys 6-2, 6-2.

SELECTED 3RD RD RESULTS

MEN'S SINGLES Kei Nishikori (Jpn) bt Henri Laaksonen (Sui) 7-5 ret, Federico Delbonis (Arg) bt Fabio Fognini (Ita) 6-4 6-1 6-3, Alexander Zverev (Ger) bt Laslo Djere (Srb) 6-2 7-5 6-2, Daniil Medvedev (Rus) bt Reilly Opelka (USA) 6-4 6-2 6-4. WOMEN'S SINGLES Elena Rybakina (Kaz) bt Elena Vesnina (Rus) 6-1 6-4, Victoria Azarenka (Blr) bt Madison Keys (USA) 6-2 6-2, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) bt Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) 6-4 2-6 6-0, Tamara Zidansek (Slo) bt Katerina Siniakova (Cze) 0-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2, Serena Williams (USA) bt Danielle Collins (USA) 6-4 6-4.

"I'm trying to embrace this. I'm enjoying much more now every point, the tough matches than I used to before," said the Russian. "I guess that's also the reason why I'm still here in the second week.

"Also I feel like I'm fitter. Because I'm enjoying playing tennis, I work harder. You work hard, you enjoy the hard work. I think that's the best combination."

In the men's draw, Alexander Zverev eased into the last 16 for the fourth straight year after a routine 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 win over Serbia's Laslo Djere. The German had fought back from two sets down to beat unheralded compatriot Oscar Otte in round one, before edging three tight sets against Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin.

"This is the main goal of my tennis career, to win Slams, to reach the top of the rankings. I feel like the last year, I'm on the right track again," said the world No. 6, who has yet to reach the last four here.

He faces Japanese Kei Nishikori, whose third-round rival Henri Laaksonen retired injured after losing the first set 7-5, for a quarter-final spot tomorrow.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

