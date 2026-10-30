Rybakina withdraws from Tokyo quarter-finals with neck injury

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Tennis - WTA 500 - Pan Pacific Open - Ariake Coliseum, Tokyo, Japan - October 30, 2026 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina waves towards spectators after retiring from her quarter final match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez and giving a walkover due to injury REUTERS/Yasuyoshi Chiba

Oct 30 - World number one Elena Rybakina withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open quarter-finals on Friday due to a neck injury, sending Canada's Leylah Fernandez through to the last four via walkover.

• "Unfortunately, I’ve been experiencing inflammation and pain in my neck, which has been affecting my ability to play at my best," the Kazakh said in a statement on the WTA website.

• Rybakina secured the year-end number one ranking after beating compatriot Yulia Putintseva in the second round.

• Fernandez will face Russia's Kamilla Rakhimova for a place in the final.

• Rybakina is expected to compete at next month's season-ending WTA Finals in Indian Wells, California. REUTERS