Rybakina eases past Belgium's Mertens into the fourth round

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2024 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after winning her third round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2024 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina shakes hands with Belgium's Elise Mertens after winning her third round match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2024 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina tosses a ball to serve during her third round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2024 Belgium's Elise Mertens in action during her third round match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Updated
Jun 01, 2024, 07:40 PM
Published
Jun 01, 2024, 07:40 PM

PARIS - World number four Elena Rybakina continued to fly under the radar as she enjoyed a routine 6-4 6-2 win over Belgium's Elise Mertens at the French Open on Saturday to ease into the fourth round.

Rybakina, a former Wimbledon champion, is looking to improve on her best performance of quarter-finalist on the Paris red clay, in 2021.

The Russian-born Kazakh lost her serve twice in the first set but maintained the upper hand by breaking all of the Belgian's remaining serves in the set.

Strong shots and better serving in the second set allowed the 24-year-old Rybakina to end the match in little over an hour.

"In the second set I was playing with a bit more confidence and my serve improved," Rybakina said.

The two women had met five times previously, with the Kazakh leading by four wins to one.

In the fourth round, Rybakina will face Ukraine's 19th-ranked Elina Svitolina or 64th-ranked Romanian Ana Bogdan. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top