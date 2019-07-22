Tennis: Rybakina beats Tig to seal maiden title in Bucharest

(REUTERS) - Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina became the 10th player to collect a maiden WTA Tour title this year as she strolled past Patricia Maria Tig 6-2 6-0 in the Bucharest Open final on Sunday (July 21).

The 20-year-old, who is ranked 106 in the world, was in complete control in the final against Romanian home hope Tig as she fired 30 winners against only 14 unforced errors.

The unseeded Rybakina did not drop a set throughout the claycourt tournament, becoming the fourth player to achieve that feat this season following Sofia Kenin in Hobart, Ash Barty in Birmingham and Karolina Pliskova in Eastbourne.

Unranked qualifier Tig, who was out of the game for the last two years due to injuries and maternity leave, had produced the upset of the tournament by beating top seed and world number 11 Anastasija Sevastova in the round of 16.

She followed it up with victories over Kristyna Pliskova and Laura Siegemund to reach the second final of her career but ran out of steam against Rybakina.