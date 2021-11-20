Ruud awakening for Rublev

TURIN • Norway's Casper Ruud was the underdog yesterday, but he rose to the task by rallying from a set and a break down to beat Russia's Andrey Rublev 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) to reach the semi-finals in his ATP Finals debut.

The victory in 2hr 26min in Turin, Italy, was also the 22-year-old's first against his world No. 5 opponent in his fifth attempt, while booking a last-four clash with another Russian, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev.

The other semi-final today will see Germany's Olympic champion Alexander Zverev take on world No. 1 Serb Novak Djokovic.

"The court is playing very fast and Andrey plays very fast," Ruud said in his on-court interview.

"He rips the ball harder than anyone on the Tour and serves very well on his first serve. We all want to play under control and with initiative, but it is not easy against Rublev.... because he makes you run all the time and play defensively all the time.

"I knew I had to fight fire with fire. On the big points I think I played quite smartly."

Ruud's win was remarkable, considering that he had to bounce back from losing his opening match against Djokovic by defeating British world No. 12 Cameron Norrie to set up yesterday's vital clash against Rublev.

In the winner-takes-all Green Group match, he fired 34 winners and broke Rublev three times as he hit his powerful groundstrokes with precision and depth against the 24-year-old Russian.

The Norwegian has enjoyed a standout season, winning titles in Geneva, Bastad, Gstaad, Kitzbuhel and San Diego.

The world No. 8 also reached the semi-finals in Monte Carlo and Madrid - both ATP Masters 1000 events - and became the first player from his country to break into the top 10.

"I am just enjoying the moment," Ruud added. "I am looking forward to tomorrow already. It is going to be another tough battle, different kind of player from today, but one of the best in the world and he has proven himself as one of the best over the past two or three years.

"I have played against him a couple of times and lost both, but I know a little bit about what I am going to face and it is going to be a fun challenge."

Rublev was competing at the season-ending tournament for only the second time. He also departed at the round-robin stage in London last year.

Earlier this year, the fifth seed won in Rotterdam and reached the final at ATP Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo and Cincinnati.

