Ruthless Novak on a tear

MELBOURNE • Novak Djokovic yesterday thanked the blue court at the Rod Laver Arena after picking up a record-extending ninth Australian Open title with a 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Russian Daniil Medvedev.

The men's final had been highly anticipated as the world No. 1 was facing an opponent on a tour-leading 20-match victory streak, winning last year's ATP Finals along the way.

However, the final was a damp squib as Djokovic put on a show of complete dominance, handing the world No. 4 his second defeat in as many Major finals.

Rarely has a player been so dominant at a single tournament and the Serb has now moved past the eight titles Roger Federer has won at Wimbledon, although he is still a long way behind the 13 Rafael Nadal has won at Roland Garros.

With yesterday's win, the top seed took his Grand Slam tally to 18, just two shy of Federer and Nadal's men's record of 20.

"Last but not least I would like to thank this court," he said during the trophy presentation. "I would like to thank Rod Laver Arena. I love you each year more and more. It's been a love affair that keeps growing. Thank you so much."

It was a "roller-coaster ride" for Djokovic to get to the final. He dropped five sets in total and had to battle an abdominal tear that nearly forced him to pull out after the third round.

Despite admitting it was a gamble to keep playing amid the risk of aggravating the injury and affecting the rest of his season, the 33-year-old chose to continue and his decision paid off.

Djokovic also faced a lot of flak in the lead-up to the year's first Major for requesting that organisers ease strict quarantine protocols for players in Australia.

Touching on the issues he had to fight his way through, he said: "I think emotionally, it was one of the hardest tournaments that I've ever had, to be honest.

"We had quarantine and a lot of things happening in the media, then the letter that I wrote as ideas and recommendations that I got for players was misinterpreted as a list of demands. Then the next thing I was persona non grata here in this country.

RECORD FEATS

9 Australian Open titles Djokovic has. 311 Weeks atop the ATP rankings Djokovic has amassed.



Novak Djokovic holding the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup again after demolishing Daniil Medvedev in 113 minutes. He broke the Russian seven times and hit 20 winners to 17 unforced errors. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



"So it was tough dealing with all of this and then getting injured in the third round... I think it makes it even sweeter for me and a lot of positives from this tournament without a doubt."

On his critics, who claimed he had overstated his injury, Djokovic hit back, confirming he had been on a diet of painkillers throughout the hard-court event.

"It's a muscle tear... I went for an MRI (scan) and it showed a tear," he said. "I understand people question whether there was a tear - but there is. For me, it was obviously a huge obstacle and challenge. I guess we're all different. I have maybe a great ability to heal."

His victory over Medvedev has strengthened his hold on the world No. 1 ranking and he will mark his 311th week on top of the sport's summit today, surpassing Federer's record of 310.

While Djokovic will now have to take a break to recover from his injury, pushing his body to the limit was worth it as Slams will dictate his playing schedule moving forward.

"It's not healed up... I'm definitely going to take some time off. I don't know how long it's going to take," he added.

"If there was a tournament where I want to risk any more damage, and try my hardest to battle, it's here, it's a Grand Slam.

"I managed to achieve this historic No. 1. It seems unreal but of course, I'm very, very happy and proud of that. My focus now is the Slams, that's where I want to shine. I know age is just a number but we have to also see things realistically, I am not 22 any more.

"So I'm going to have to deal with the calendar in a different way so I peak at the right time at the Slams."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS