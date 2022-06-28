Rusty Djokovic works hard for win

LONDON • As the rain pelted down on the outside courts on the opening day of Wimbledon yesterday, Novak Djokovic was under the roof of Centre Court but he, too, had to endure a mini storm against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo.

The 35-year-old Serb, who is seeking to retain his title, struggled in the second set before defeating his world No. 81 opponent 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first-round match that lasted nearly 21/2 hours.

Speaking on court after his win, Djokovic admitted that he was feeling a little rusty while also praising Kwon, who departed to a warm ovation for the fight he put up.

"It's always a pleasure to come back to Centre Court at Wimbledon. Also credit to Kwon for playing some really high-quality tennis. He deserves applause, definitely," said the world No. 3.

"I didn't have any lead-up, or preparation tournaments or matches... you're going to feel a bit less comfortable than usual.

"It was really difficult to go through him so I had to find a way, tactically, to get in control of the point. I had to put a lot of variety in the game. At this level, one or two points decide the game. I want to thank you (fans) for coming out and supporting both players today.

"I owe a lot to this sport. I'm as dedicated as anybody out there, the love and flame for this sport still burns in me... I try to deliver the best tennis on these most significant courts."

It was Djokovic's 80th singles win at Wimbledon and according to Tennis TV, he is the first player, man or woman, to achieve that figure at all four Grand Slams - Australian Open (82), French Open (85) and US Open (81).

"Now we have got to 80, let's get to 100," added the Serb.

He did, however, look out-of-sorts at times against Kwon, who brought a lively mixture of tennis, from booming forehands to delicate drop shots, onto Centre Court.

The 24-year-old Korean broke the Serb's serve in the fourth game of the second set and went on to win it with a drop shot and a big serve. But Djokovic, aiming to win a 21st Grand Slam, recovered enough of his trademark consistency to see off the challenge.

He secured victory with an ace on his first match point and will next face either Thanasi Kokkinakis or Kamil Majchrzak.

In the absence of the banned Russian Daniil Medvedev and the injured Alexander Zverev of Germany, Djokovic takes top seeding and could meet rival and second seed Rafael Nadal in the final.

The Serb, who relinquished his Australian Open and French Open titles to Nadal this year, has extra motivation as Wimbledon will be his last Slam of 2022.

His continued refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19 means he will remain barred from playing in the US Open later this summer.

Also adding fuel to the Djokovic fire is the chance to win a fourth successive Wimbledon title and join a select group.

In the Open era, only Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer managed to complete such a streak of dominance.

In the women's draw, third seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia proved far too strong for Sweden's Mirjam Bjorklund, sweeping past the qualifier 6-1, 6-3. Local darling Emma Raducanu notched a first-round win over Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck, winning 6-4, 6-4. She will play either fellow Briton Yuriko Miyazaki or France's Caroline Garcia in the next round.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

