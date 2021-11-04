Rusty Djokovic struggles in 'super battle' win

PARIS • World No. 1 Novak Djokovic endured a tough return to the ATP Tour but battled through to beat Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had said on Sunday that his greatest fear was lack of match practice, having not played since Daniil Medvedev dashed his dreams of a calendar Grand Slam in the US Open final in September.

The Serb's fears were proven right as Fucsovics put up a sterner test than the "rabbit caught in the headlights" display he had produced when they met in the Wimbledon quarter-finals earlier this year.

But Paris is a tournament that the 34-year-old holds dear to his heart as he is the record five-time champion, with his last victory coming in 2019.

On shaking off the rust, Djokovic said: "It is my return to competition after almost two months of not playing in an official tournament.

"Thus, it was difficult to get into my rhythm but I am happy it is a decent win."

The Serb - who is also making a rare appearance in the doubles in Paris - said he expected a tough match despite having beaten his Hungarian opponent the three previous times they had met.

"It was a super battle," he said. "Now I must play more to rediscover my level of intensity.

"The more matches I play, the better I will play. I know this well as I have been in this situation before. Hopefully, that experience will be useful."

The year-end No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings is based on results during the calendar season and he can seal it for the seventh time with a triumph in Paris.

The first set was comfortable for him, and it looked like the reigning Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon champion would mark his return with a routine success.

But the 40th-ranked Fucsovics rallied in the second, breaking twice to take the set.

Djokovic looked to be in trouble in the deciding set, with Fucsovics playing the better tennis, but at 1-1, 30-30, he won 10 points in a row to take charge of the match, finishing the contest with a forehand volley.

Looking for his sixth Paris Masters title, he will play the winner of the all-French clash between Adrian Mannarino and the mercurial 15th seed Gael Monfils.

That result was not known by press time.

Another seed had a tough time in Paris as well.

Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime set up a second-round clash with Germany's Dominik Koepfer, conqueror of Andy Murray, after coming from a set down to beat Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

"The end of the first set was disappointing but I reacted well," said Auger-Aliassime. "I bounced back in the second set.

"After returning so well, I created occasions and I won the second set and then I finished very well. So the match was indeed with an upward phase which was positive for me."

In yesterday's earlier last-32 matches, American Taylor Fritz upset Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev 7-5, 7-6 (7-2) while French qualifier Hugo Gaston eliminated 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 7-5.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

PARIS MASTERS

Day 4: StarHub Ch211, 6pm