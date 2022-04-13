Rusty Djokovic slides out

MONTE CARLO • Novak Djokovic's distinct lack of fitness was apparent in the round of 32 at the Monte-Carlo Masters yesterday, as the 20-time Grand Slam champion was upset 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1 by Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The top-ranked Serb was making only his second competitive appearance this year, having last played in February in Dubai, where he had just three matches.

However, Djokovic's lack of action goes back further - this was only his third tournament since last year's ATP Finals in November - and the rust was obvious here as Fokina broke his fancied opponent nine times en route to earning his first career win in three meetings.

The 34-year-old's refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19 has resulted in his exclusion from a multitude of events since then, including the Australian Open.

Without a proper run of matches, it will be hard for Djokovic to build any kind of momentum going into the defence of his French Open title next month.

That will not be of any concern to Fokina, who claimed the biggest scalp of his career.

The world No. 46 said: "This win is so special for me, because I grew up watching Nole. I am his big fan, looking at him every tournament, every match. Here in Monte Carlo, full of people, against the No. 1, I enjoy every moment - I am so happy."

Meanwhile, fitness issues are also affecting Rafael Nadal, who has not yet been able to resume training with a racket and the world No. 4 will "logically" miss the Barcelona clay-court tournament next week, one of his team's members said.

"He is still suffering and as expected when his injury was announced, he needs four to six weeks. We are at three... He does the gym, but nothing that hurts him and therefore obviously not with the racket," the source said.

A later statement read: "Rafa has just been withdrawn from the entry list in Barcelona. We don't know yet when he will be at his first tournament on clay this year. Hopefully, soon."

After Nadal fell to his first loss of the year to Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final last month, the 35-year-old Spaniard revealed he had suffered a stress fracture in one of his ribs.

Madrid and Rome host Masters 1000 events next month and Nadal will hope to get a run of matches before Roland Garros, which he has won a record 13 times.

Former women's world No. 1 Kim Clijsters also yesterday announced her third retirement, bringing the curtain down on her career for probably the last time.

The 38-year-old Belgian, who retired twice in her career in 2007 and 2012, returned to action in February 2020 but has yet to win a single match and last played at last October's Indian Wells.

The four-time Major champion also had to undergo knee surgery in October 2020 and Clijsters revealed she was too preoccupied with family life to set aside the requisite time needed to compete at the top level.

"I want to share with you that I have decided to no longer play official tournaments. I can't wait to see what new adventures will cross my path," she said on Instagram.

"With my schedule three, four days was enough to keep my rhythm under control but definitely not good enough if I decided to play another tournament... That's just not possible at this stage in our family life," she also told the WTA Tour website.

She ends her career with 41 singles titles and over US$24 million (S$32.7 million) in prize money.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS