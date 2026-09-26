Russia’s Tatiana Prozorova pulls out of Singapore Tennis Open semi-final due to injury

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Russia's Tatiana Prozorova in action at the Singapore Tennis Open on Sept 25.

SINGAPORE – Just hours after surviving a marathon match to reach the semi-finals of the Singapore Tennis Open presented by BNP Paribas, Tatiana Prozorova has become the latest player to pull out from the tournament.

In an Instagram post at around 11pm on Sept 25, organisers said the Russian “has withdrawn from her singles semi-final due to injury”.



The last-four clash was scheduled to take place on Sept 26.

Organisers added that Australia’s Talia Gibson will now advance to the final by walkover, where she will face either Canada’s Leylah Fernandez or Maja Chwalinska of Poland.

On Sept 25, world No. 180 Prozorova battled through her third marathon match, taking 181 minutes to overcome China’s Wang Xinyu 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the quarter-finals.



The Russian later paired up with compatriot Sofya Lansere in the women’s doubles quarter-finals against Miyu Kato and Ellen Perez, but had to retire while trailing 7-5, 5-2 after Prozorova was hit in the eye by a ball.

On Sept 24, Prozorova beat Philippine sensation Alexandra Eala in 189 minutes and also endured a 2hr 51min three-set battle against Sofia Costoulas on Sept 22 .



The WTA 500 event had also been hit with the withdrawals of second seed Amanda Anisimova and two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova earlier in the week.

Their withdrawals follow that of world No. 3 Jessica Pegula, who pulled out on Sept 16.

This story is developing.